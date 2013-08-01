From Destiny’s Child to Mrs. Carter: We Rank 30 of Beyonce’s Most Iconic Hairstyles

Besides having one of the most successful careers of all time, Hollywood’s most famous child and a husband who is a music mogul in his own right, Beyonce is arguably the most well-liked celebrity of our generation. Speaking to people of all ages, careers and cultures, the singer-turned-mogul has built an empire for herself. While we love her music, style and Tumblr, there’s one more thing about Queen Bey we can’t get enough of: Her hair.

From her looks during her Destiny’s Child days wearing hair accessories that coordinated with her outfits, to her current red carpet appearances with voluminous, blonde waves, Beyonce has been through her fair share of hairstyles. Here, we rank 30 of Bey’s most iconic hairstyles of all time. While some are better than others, it’s safe to say that it’s tough to rank her hairstyles, mainly because they’re all so beautiful. Look through the list above and tell us your favorite Beyonce hairstyle in the comments below!

