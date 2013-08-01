From Destiny’s Child to Mrs. Carter: We Rank 30 of Beyonce’s Most Iconic Hairstyles

Besides having one of the most successful careers of all time, Hollywood’s most famous child and a husband who is a music mogul in his own right, Beyonce is arguably the most well-liked celebrity of our generation. Speaking to people of all ages, careers and cultures, the singer-turned-mogul has built an empire for herself. While we love her music, style and Tumblr, there’s one more thing about Queen Bey we can’t get enough of: Her hair.
From her looks during her Destiny’s Child days wearing hair accessories that coordinated with her outfits, to her current red carpet appearances with voluminous, blonde waves, Beyonce has been through her fair share of hairstyles. Here, we rank 30 of Bey’s most iconic hairstyles of all time. While some are better than others, it’s safe to say that it’s tough to rank her hairstyles, mainly because they’re all so beautiful. Look through the list above and tell us your favorite Beyonce hairstyle in the comments below!
30. When "Austin Powers in Goldmember" came out in 2002, Beyonce's role as Foxy Brown was a clear influence on her hair at the time. With curls, bounce and a whole lot of volume at the top of her head, this is our least favorite Bey look.
Photo:
Jim Spellman/WireImage
28. Cornrows were the name of the game for this 2001 MTV "TRL" tour, and while Beyonce is glowing (when is she not?), we prefer her hair with a bit more volume around her face.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
27. A notch down from her "Goldmember" look, Beyonce's half-highlighted hairstyle picks up her frosted lipstick.
Photo:
Christina Radish/Redferns
26. Excuse us while we clap for Beyonce's decision to wear her hair straight after the wig-like curls happening in the early 2000s. The only thing we don't love about this new, more sophisticated look is the harsh bangs cut a bit too short for her face.
Photo:
James Devaney/WireImage
25. We weren't the only ones who thought the previous bangs were too harsh. These full-on, wispy bangs are a step in the right direction, but we're partial to actually being able to see Bey's eyes.
Photo:
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
23. Opting for a more classic blowout, Beyonce began testing out blonde hair on the red carpet. While we love her blonde, we think this color is a bit too light for her.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy
22. Who can hate Queen Bey's blonde, beautiful, giant hair, with just a touch of roots showing?
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
21. With hair all the way down her back styled into a high ponytail complete with bleach blonde highlights, Beyonce looks gorgeous, but also very much like she's trying too hard.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
20. Though it's long and pretty, this scrunched hair look on Beyonce reminds us of the good old days in middle school when we'd overuse gel in our hair.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
19. Remember bandanas? You had one to match every outfit, right? This look makes us nostalgic for the '90s. But, points were lost overall for extra thin eyebrows (the "hairstyle" less people pay attention to).
Photo:
SGranitz/WireImage
17. Queen Bey's wavy texture reminds us of a mermaid, but the harsh highlights and giant pink butterfly are too much.
Photo:
Bill Davila/FilmMagic
16. Again with the matching hair accessories, but this time Beyonce is working a yellow flower instead of a headband. This hairstyle is feminine and beautiful, but the roots situation happening isn't ideal.
Photo:
SGranitz/WireImage
14. This simple, clean look from Beyonce makes us want to be her best friend (as if we didn't already want to hang wit her), but it's a bit boring for the woman who's on top of the world.
Photo:
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
13. Paying homage to her French heritage, Beyonce's beret is classy and her hair is a nice mixture of caramel and honey highlights.
Photo:
SGranitz/WireImage
12. The perfect example of how it only takes a few highlights around the face to brighten up your entire look, we love this voluminous blowout with a mix of blonde and brunette color.
Photo:
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
11. After about a decade, Beyonce finally figured out the formula for the perfect curly hairstyle.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images For BET
10. With understated waves and honey blonde color, Beyonce is glowing with this hairstyle.
Photo:
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images
9. A middle part, sleek hair and a touch of curls is a hairstyle that works on practically every woman. Thanks for the inspiration, Bey.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur /WireImage
8. Who could forget Beyonce's hair at the Super Bowl Halftime Show? Let's be honest, her mane was the main reason we watched.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
7. A sleek ponytail with face-framing pieces, this understated style looks fun and fresh on Queen Bey.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
6. If we had one wish in life, it would be to wake up and naturally have this hair cut and color every day. There are just enough highlights, just enough lowlights and the length is perfect for Beyonce.
Photo:
SGranitz/WireImage
5. Keeping it casual, this low ponytail with a middle part makes Beyonce look even more sophisticated than she already is.
Photo:
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
4. Back in the early 2000s we would've killed for this wavy, long, highlighted hair. Beyonce looks positively mermaid-like.
Photo:
Ron Galella/WireImage
3. A slicked back side ponytail makes for an elegant hairstyle, and we love the rich, chocolate color of Bey's hair.
Photo:
SGranitz/WireImage
2. A braid that's been pinned and repinned thousands of times, Beyonce's side braid with a face-framing swoop makes us want to wear nothing but a braid for the rest of our lives.
Photo:
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
1. Finally, the crème de la crème, Beyonce's 2013 Met Gala hair. The perfect combination of honey blonde, sultry waves and layered length, Mrs. Carter has never looked better.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images