Beyoncé Just Seemingly Revealed She’s Launching a Hair Care Brand

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, a name that resonates with power and talent, has become an influential figure in the world of fashion and beauty. From her mesmerizing performances to her trendsetting style, Beyoncé never fails to captivate audiences. Her iconic hair is one aspect of her ever-evolving image that continuously leaves an indelible impression. It’s not surprising Beyoncé would launch a hair care brand — we’re surprised she doesn’t have one already. But Beyoncé isn’t Kim Kardashian and she doesn’t put her name on a million different categories. But it seems hair care will be her first big beauty brand.

In an Instagram carousel Tuesday, May 16, Beyoncé shared a photo of her sitting at a vanity curling her hair, surrounded by bottles with white labels that look like lab samples. Swipe and you’ll see an adorable photo of Bey as a kit sitting in a hair salon getting her braids done, and then swipe again to read her note to fans. It says:

“How many of ya’ll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

Fans are understandably freaking out what Beyoncé could be — probably is — launching a hair care brand. While there are maybe too many celebrity beauty brands on the market, Beyoncé just doesn’t count. (We don’t make the rules.) Everything she does is intentional and you just know she’s not slapping her name on any old hair products. She’s going to make sure these work for those with 4C hair, natural hair, wigs, protective styles — everything she would want in a brand.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more.