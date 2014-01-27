Learn How to Get Both of Beyonce’s Hairstyles From the Grammys

There was no question about who would really steal the show at the Grammy awards once it was announced that Beyonce and Jay-Z would be performing together. As the lights came up and Bey opened with her wet hair and jaw-dropping body that resulted in all of us reconsidering our workout routine, she once again cemented herself at the top of the music world.

We got the scoop on both of her hair looks from the night from celebrity stylist Kim Kimble for Pantene. While her performance hair isn’t exactly one you might rock often, we all know there are plenty of reasons to dress up like Beyonce, and this will help complete your look.

For her Drunk in Love hairstyle, start with clean, wet hair. Next, work the Pantene Pro-V Curly No Crunch Curls Whip into hair from root to tip to define frizz-free curls. Then brush through with a paddle brush to create soft, piece-y waves, and scrunch hair to help keep its definition. Spritz the Pantene Advanced+ Keratin Repair KeraGloss Oil Mist to add brilliant shine.

To take Beyonce’s sexy-wet performance hair to ’20s chic (or to get the look on it’s own) dry hair with a diffuser. Point the diffuser toward your crown to keep hair smooth at the root and use underneath at the ends of hair to achieve volume. Continue to scrunch hair until dry for added body. Use a 1/2 inch flat iron and wrap small pieces of hair around it to create additional soft waves, similar to a curling wand, to create a few additional waves. Tame flyaways at the roots of hair by using the Pantene Pro-V Stylers Shaping Hairspray. It’s important this style looks messy and flawless, so a small amount of product at the crown is all you need. Finish off the look with the Pantene Advanced+ Keratin Repair KeraGloss Oil Mist for shiny, effortless waves.

Now that you’ve got the hair, we guess this means we’ve all got to start working on that body and those moves. Because Beyonce, right?

Images via Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Michael Tran/FilmMagic