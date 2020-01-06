Bow Down—Beyoncé and Her Gorgeous Highlight Are a Golden Globes Masterpiece

Here she is. We weren’t sure if Beyoncé would #bless us with an appearance but Queen Bey showed up looking as flawless as ever. In fact, Beyoncé’s Golden Globes beauty look for 2020 is one of our favorite looks—and we didn’t even get to see her walk the red carpet. The triple-threat was nominated for Best Original Song–Motion Picture for “Spirit” from The Lion King and made a fashionably late entrance alongside her hubby Jay Z.

As predicted, the Bey-Hive assembled in record time to capture all the videos and GIFs we need to truly take in her showstopping appearance. And about .02 seconds after watching any of the clips, it becomes nearly impossible to not be mesmerized by her gorgeous highlight.

There is truly an art to wearing makeup that plays up the cheekbones without looking like an actual Sharpie highlighter was dragged across your face. Beyoncé serves a masterclass every. single. time.

It’s likely that her glowy complexion is due in part to her trusty makeup artist Sir John. He never misses a beat and if he collaborated with his star client and friend, tonight is no exception. Oh, and let’s not overlook those signature long locks cascading down her back; a royal hairdo if we ever saw one. Slay queen, slay.