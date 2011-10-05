Beyonce Goes Mod in New Countdown Video

Beyonce’s videos always bring some sort of excitement – whether it be lots of shimmer and booty shaking or the chance to see B in a wedding gown. Now, in her new teaser video for Countdown, the momma of Destiny’s smallest child (had to) is seen in a bowl cut and mod makeup.

With orange nails, green shadow and winged liner that is to-die-for, Beyonce’s dancing is lessoned a bit because if you’ll notice, she’s preggo in the video. But, the girl still can move. Some shots showcase a 50s style beehive, while others have Beyonce taking on Tao Okamoto’s hairstyle. Who do you think does it better? Do you like B with this shorter crop?

