Beyoncé Uses This Brilliant Beauty Hack to Tame Her Brows

We don’t know about you, but when we imagine Beyoncé’s go-to beauty products, we picture foundations infused with gold, fairy-dust eyeshadows, and incredibly luxe, handcrafted mascaras that were formulated and pigmented during a year-long process. This is Queen Bey we’re talking about here, OK? But today, our romanticized bubble burst when we were reminded that the 35-year-old is a mere mortal, just like us, who uses normal-people products—and actually has a weirdly brilliant, super-cheap hack for taming her brows.

To get perfectly full—but completely tamed—brows in sweaty, humid heat, Beyoncé’s makeup artist doesn’t opt for a traditional brow gel. Sir John, the crazy-talented makeup wizard who also works with Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham, says his go-to warm-weather brow product for clients is … a glue stick. “”My [favorite] beauty hack is to use Elmer’s Glue Stick as the ultimate brow gel in the heat,” he tells E! News. “It doesn’t clog your pores and it washes off easily.”

Glue stick techniques have been used and loved within the beauty sphere for quite a while, with the most popular application involving glue, setting powder, and a brow palette to create the perfect arch. But we have to say, Sir John’s simple, no-frills hack is a bit of a game changer.

It is important to note, though, that glue sticks are formulated with chemicals that aren’t necessarily meant for the face. “Elmer’s Glue is generally considered non-toxic, which is why it’s so commonly used in schools,” Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, tells us. “That being said, it wasn’t designed for long-term application on the skin. It likely will cause little harm when applied to the hair or eyebrows, [but] there are many brow gels specifically formulated for use on the face, so I generally recommend sticking to them.”

The jury is still out as to whether we’ll be attempting the hack ourselves—but, real talk: Any chance at having Beyoncé-level brows is hard to pass up.