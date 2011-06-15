Beyonce Gets Both Glam & Sweaty, Talks Latest Fragrance

As Beyonce readies her latest album, 4, for release her press has been amping up. Her cover for this month’s issue of Dazed & Confused has been leaked and the recently blonde superstar is looking pretty fierce. Shot by Sharif Hazma, Beyonce’s lighter hued hair is pulled into a bouffant with brightly colored liner, pink lips and nail art to complete the beauty looks.

The powerhouse also spoke to Elle about her latest yet-to-be-released fragrance, Pulse. This scent will follow in the footsteps of Heat and Heat Rush, both of which had fairly provactive ad campaigns, one of which was banned in the U.K. Interestingly, Pulse is inspired by the excitement that she feels when she gets onstage (which is also what Fergie’s Outspoken Intense is inspired by).

We can only imagine though that Beyonce’s Pulse will have a more intoxicating ad campaign than Fergie’s to coincide with it! But, do you think she’ll try to tone down the campaigns this time around?