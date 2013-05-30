Beyoncé “Furious” Over Photoshopped H&M Campaign



Uh-oh, someone pissed off Bey, and this time it wasn’t an overzealous fan. Beyoncé is allegedly outraged that H&M tried to photoshop her curves for their spring/summer 2013 ad campaign.

A source told The Sun newspaper, “When Beyoncé found out they had edited the way her body really looked, she hit the roof. She’s a true diva and was furious that she had been given such a snubbing. Her people refused to give the pictures the green light so H&M were forced to use the originals.”

Beyoncé has never been shy about promoting a healthy body image. She recently told Shape, “Not everyone is supposed to be the same. Be healthy and take care of yourself, but be happy with the beautiful things that make you, you.”

A spokesperson for H&M admitted in the past there were “discussions” about the images, revealing the star had final approval of which photos should be included.

In other words, Beyoncé got her way.

