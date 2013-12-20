Beyonce Is Launching a New Fragrance Called Rise

As if Beyonce wasn’t busy enough this week (what with a surprise mega album of 14 songs and 17 videos and a tour still going on), the “Pretty Hurts” singer also announced her latest fragrance, Rise, which will be available in 2014. Named after Queen Bey’s favorite poem by Maya Angelou, the fragrance goes beyond being sensual. “The fragrance concept is a about female empowerment and finding the inner strength that makes women so beautiful,” said Marsha Brooks, vice president of global marketing for fragrances in the Coty Beauty division of Coty Inc., which holds the license for Beyonce’s fragrance business. According to Brooks, Rise has a strong sense of “overcoming adversity and rising above it all.”

With a strong, feminine bottle and notes of autumn woods, cashmere musk, and vetiver extract, Beyonce’s Rise fragrance is not for the faint of heart. Representing power, success, and feminism, everyone who wears Rise will feel like they’re doing just that: Rising. Will you be wearing Beyonce’s newest fragrance? Tell us in the comments below!

[WWD]

Image via WWD