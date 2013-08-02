Beyoncé’s Metallic Eye Liner: Get Her Mrs. Carter World Tour Look

If there’s one color we associate with Beyoncé, it’s gold. From her hair to her wardrobe to her collection of Grammy Awards, the singer is practically plated in 24-karat sparkle. Her glittering gold Swarovski crystal bodysuits may fall just a bit out of the average fan’s price range (or comfort zone), but there’s a least one way to bring a little bit of Bey’s style into your look: with the metallic eye crayons she wears onstage.

According to her makeup artist, Jackie Gomez, Beyoncé takes the stage nightly on her Mrs. Carter World Tour wearing Topshop Make Up Eye Crayons in Gold Digger and Rust ($14 each, topshop.com). The chunky pencils do double duty as both liner and shadow, and if they can last through two hours of sweaty dance routines, we bet they’ll have you covered for a full day of running the world.

