Beyonce Covers Harper’s Bazaar UK with Sultry Navy Lids

Beyonce is basically always stunning, but for the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, the superstar manages to make me believe that navy shadow and nude lips are all I ever need in life. Seriously.

With a slicked back middle part to her hair to compliment her red Gucci dress, Beyonce’s full brows play perfectly against her bold, shimmery navy eye color. To finish the look, she paired down the deep eye color with a barely there lip color — two trends that many people are scared to try, but the look is indeed to die for.

To try it yourself, practice with Givenchy Le Prisme Eye Shadow Quartet in Blue Collection and Bite Luminous Creme Lipstick in Salut for your next night out on the town, and let us know how your friends react!