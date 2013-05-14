Links To Click: Beyoncé Cancels Tour Stop, Bill Hader Announces He’ll Leave SNL, More

1. Amidst rumors that she might be pregnant with baby number 2, Beyoncé cancelled a tour date in Belgium, citing “dehydration and exhaustion.” [People]

2. Today we bemoan the loss of Stefon. Bill Hader has announced that he will not return to Saturday Night Live next season. [NY Times]

3. Ever wonder how many different ways there are to braid your hair? Turns out, at least 101. [Beauty High]

4. Mike Will Made It, the hip-hop producer behind hits by Rihanna, Ciara, and more, is making a beats-only, instrumental album. [Pitchfork]

5. There will be lots of lobster and champagne when the Cannes Film Festival starts tomorrow. Find out just how much! [The Vivant]

6. Purple eye shadow is actually a look you can pull off. Find out how Ginnifer Goodwin did it. [Daily Makeover]

7. In the ultimate coup d’état, Grace Coddington has drawn punk-inspired cats. Enjoy. [Vogue]