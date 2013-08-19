StyleCaster
News: Beyoncé Shows Off Her New Bob Onstage; Shailene Woodley Chops Her Hair

Wendy Rodewald
by
Beyoncé performs onstage at the V Festival

Beyoncé performs onstage at the V Festival.
Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé‘s new chin-length bob made its stage debut over the weekend at the V Festival in the UK. — via Us Weekly

Shailene Woodley chopped off her hair for a role, then donated it to charity — and chronicled the whole process on Instagram. — via Glamour

Horrors! Are you applying your mascara the wrong way? — via SheFinds

Learn how to tell if you’re allergic to a beauty product. — via Beauty High

See how the French manicure has evolved since celebrities like Jean Harlow and Cher popularized the look. — via Style.com

