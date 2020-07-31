9 Stand Out Beauty Moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’

It’s here! It’s here! It’s here! Beyoncé’s highly anticipated visual album Black Is King just dropped on Disney+. Her music video for “Already” is trending on YouTube and if you’re anything like us, you have it on repeat. Black Is King is a love letter to Black and African culture with epic hair and makeup looks throughout the entire film. Black Is King, a visual album interpreting last year’s record The Lion King: The Gift. The entire album includes full-length videos for tracks including “My Power,” “Brown Skin Girl,” “Mood 4 Eva” and “Already.” It’s a celebration of African culture, from the clothes to the hair to the choreography.

Because we are beauty obsessed over here and Beyoncé continually gives us truly iconic looks, we’re rounding up some of the most eye-catching from Black Is King. Check them out while you play the music video for “Already” over and over and over (no judgments).

Wet Curls

Beyoncé lets her natural curls down.

Crystal Eyebrow Jewels

To match her glittery earrings and headpiece.

Bantu Knots

With knee-length microbraids.

Braided Ponytail

With deep blue lipstick.

Crimped Pony

Her braided, crimped ponytail is sky-high.

Braided Updo

Look at that intricate work.

Braided Beehive

This had to take the longest of any of the detailed hair looks.

Cleopatra Braids

With a braided cone on top.

1960s-Inspired Beehives

Matching with Kelly Rowland.