20 Best Beyoncé Hair and Makeup Moments EVER

Today may not be a national holiday, but her fan base would probably claim otherwise. September 4 isn’t just another day. It’s the day that Tina Knowles-Lawson birthed what many consider to be a living icon: Beyonce Knowles-Carter. It’s been 20 years since the groundbreaking performer made her debut with Destiny’s Child, and since then, she’s owned the global stage with record-breaking tours, can’t-look-away performances and classic anthems.

And when she’s not dominating the music scene, she’s fronting fashion’s most reputable magazines, heading up philanthropic events and shutting down nearly every red carpet she touches. Speaking of red carpets, Queen Bey has certainly evolved in the beauty department, all while personifying “glam” with her Rolodex of looks. So in honor of Bey Day, here are her boldest hair and makeup moments to date.