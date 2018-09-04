20 Best Beyoncé Hair and Makeup Moments EVER

StyleCaster
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL. George Pimentel/WireImage. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic. Design: Allison Kahler

Today may not be a national holiday, but her fan base would probably claim otherwise. September 4 isn’t just another day. It’s the day that Tina Knowles-Lawson birthed what many consider to be a living icon: Beyonce Knowles-Carter. It’s been 20 years since the groundbreaking performer made her debut with Destiny’s Child, and since then, she’s owned the global stage with record-breaking tours, can’t-look-away performances and classic anthems.

MORE: The Most Standout Makeup Moments of 2018 So Far

And when she’s not dominating the music scene, she’s fronting fashion’s most reputable magazines, heading up philanthropic events and shutting down nearly every red carpet she touches. Speaking of red carpets, Queen Bey has certainly evolved in the beauty department, all while personifying “glam” with her Rolodex of looks. So in honor of Bey Day, here are her boldest hair and makeup moments to date.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2007 Grammy Awards

At the 2007 Grammy Awards.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | At MTV's TRL

At MTV's TRL in July 2002.

Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2014 Grammy Awards

At the 2014 Grammy Awards.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2015 Met Gala

At the 2015 Met Gala.

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2016 Super Bowl

Performing at the 2016 Super Bowl.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2016 Met Gala

At the 2016 Met Gala.

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Huffington Post.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2016 BET Awards

Performing at the 2016 BET Awards.

Photo: Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | TIDAL X: 1015 event

At the TIDAL X: 1015 event in October 2016.

Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2017 Grammy Awards

Performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever |  TIDAL X event

At the TIDAL X event in October 2017.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2018 Coachella Festival

Performing at the 2018 Coachella Festival.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2001 MTV Movie Awards

At the 2001 MTV Movie Awards.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2008 Grammy Awards

At the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2004 Grammy Awards

At the 2004 Grammy Awards.

Photo: Dan MacMedan/WireImage for NARAS.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2006 Grammy Awards

At the 2006 Grammy Awards.

Photo: L. Cohen/WireImage for The Recording Academy.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2002 Grammy Awards

At the 2002 Grammy Awards.

Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2010 Grammy Awards

At the 2010 Grammy Awards.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2006 BET Awards

At the 2006 BET Awards.

Photo: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2009 MTV Video Music Awards

At the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Beyonce's Best Beauty Moments Ever | 2014 Met Gala

At the 2014 Met Gala.

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.

