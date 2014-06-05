Beauty Buzz: Beyonce Shows Off Fresh-From-the-Beach Waves, How to Properly Take Off Eye Makeup, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Beyonce covers T Magazine in literally just-from-the-beach waves. [T Magazine]

2. Looking for an easy diet fix? Learn how to snack right to stay fuller, longer. [Allure]

3. These girls know how to flaunt their curls. Check out 50 curly-haired icons we all know and love. [The Cut]

4. Are you taking your eye makeup off correctly? Probably not, ladies. [Daily Makeover]

5. We all love to line our waterline with eyeliner, but it’s not easy. Here are some tricks to making it so. [Makeup.com]

Photo via T Magazine; Shot by Juergen Teller