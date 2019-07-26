This Epic Better Than Sex Mascara Deal Is Hot as Hell

Out of all the beauty products I use every day—BB cream, concealer, lipstick, etc.—mascara is the thing I go through most often. I use it almost every day and I can’t stand when it dries out. So when there’s a chance to stock up on one of my favorites, there’s a good chance I’m going to take it. This Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara sale over at HSN is one of those times. No, you don’t have to watch the channel to get the deal. (Who has cable?) It’s an online sale and one that’s worth checking out.

While I’ve been loving Too Faced’s follow-up to Better Than Sex, Damn Girl!, the OG is still great, too. It makes me look like I’m wearing false lashes when you couldn’t pay me to deal with lash glue on a daily basis. (No patience.) It doesn’t smear under my eyes but actually comes off easily with makeup remover—oil-based if using the waterproof formula. That’s all I ask for, you know?

This sale allows you to stock up for way less than if you bought each item separately. For four days, you can get two full-sized Better Than Sex Mascaras and two “deluxe” sizes (bigger than a sample and smaller than a full-sized) for $39. If bought on their own it would be about $76.

If you’re a Too Faced mascara stan, you’ll want to jump on this before it runs out. The sale goes from July 27 at 4 p.m. EST all the way through July 31 on HSN’s website.

