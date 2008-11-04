Better Safe Than Sorry

If you were to take a look in my workbag on any given day you would find an umbrella, heels, makeup, multiple pens and phones, a change of clothing, necklaces and at least three crossword puzzles. My view is that it’s always better to be safe than sorry. What if it rains, or someone calls with an unexpected invite to dinner, or god forbid, the subway breaks down and I have to entertain myself. Seems NARS feels the same way: the re-released Safer Set, $37, comes with two chicly packaged condoms and their most popular cream stick Multiple in Orgasm, which is a super versatile shade of pink for your eyes, lips, and cheeks. So now there’s absolutely no excuse not to be prepared.

Need more purchasing ammo? A portion of the sales benefits Amfar programs to promote global safe sex education initiatives.