Betsey Johnson to Release Nail Collection

Who else is beyond excited for this collab? I have always had a teeny tiny girl crush on Betsey Johnson and now that she’s breaking into the nail polish industry my love has totally intensified. You just can’t go wrong with Betsey and Sephora by OPI. Betsey has always been known for her outrageous and beyond fabulous looks and certainly she’ll bring this to her nail collection.

The collection consists of seven full-sized nail polishes, a six piece mini polish set, trend tips, and nail designs. The seven full sized polishes are of course the cutest of names befitting Betsey’s style: It’s My Pink (SCENTED!), XOX Betsey, Pushing Your Luck, Sparkling Personality, Cartwheels on the Catwalk, Alley Cat, and Forever Wild. The mini set isn’t just smaller versions of the main collection, there are three new and exclusive colors: Son of a Gun, Yellow My Name is Betsey, and Too Too Turq. The trend tip designs will help you create the perfect skull, cheetah, or lip yourself and the nail designs include Cherries, Lightning Bolts, and Bows.

Betsey herself says “I am Too Too excited for my first nail collection with Sephora by OPI! The collection is just how I like it — loud, outrageous, pretty, pink, and kick-ass rock and roll.”

We’re going to be at Betsey’s NYFW show tonight and will give you all the backstage access to this new collection!

TheSephora by OPI Betsey Johnson Collection will be available inMarch 2012 exclusively at Sephora stores.