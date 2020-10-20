Betsey Johnson on Her Affordable New Makeup Line & Low-Key Beauty Routine

Betsey Johnson is not slowing down. The 78-year-old fashion icon defined fashion in the late ’90s, putting her kitchy prints on everything from dresses to handbags to shoes and now, makeup. Johnson is launching Luv Betsey cosmetics at Walmart today, bringing her joyful style to makeup. The collection includes eyeshadow palettes, a highlighter palette, lip gloss sets, a mascara and eyeliner duo, and a brush kit with a cosmetic bag and fragrance. Get this—it’s all priced at less than $10.

“I have always loved makeup. From 1960s Twiggy to Madonna to Beyoncé, to Billie Eilish,” Johnson tells StyleCaster via email. “I love makeup and I love that I have the opportunity through Walmart to do makeup with the quality that I believe in and a price range that is affordable. It gives me a chance to connect with my younger audience who wants great makeup at a great price.”

I, for one, am stoked to see Johnson still working and putting her name on new products that are all about her bold personality. In 2003, I went to NYC and bought one of her prom dresses from her now-closed Soho store. If I still fit into it, I’d be wearing it. Her creations stand the test of time and her fashion shows are the most fun of the season. Although her career has had its ups and downs, she continues to be one of the most joyful people in the industry.

If you see Johnson on the streets of New York or near her home in Malibu, she’s never without her signature red lip. But that’s pretty much all she’s wearing these days. “It’s called wash my face with any kind of soap, put on any old kind of moisturizer and then of course add the finishing touches with my red lipstick,” she says of her everyday look. “My routine takes ten minutes. I think this makeup collection can do the entire job because it goes from classic to sparkle.”

Of course, the red lipstick in her Walmart collection is one of her must-haves from the line. “My favorite item from the collection is the lipstick because it has the best red that I have ever seen,” she says. “I live in this color. It’s my signature. I also love the glitter palette because it’s the most fun fairytale. It’s extreme and bizarre and playful.” She says the other items are great basics to have around.

Ready to get the Betsey look? Shop the collection below and in Walmart stores November 1.

Lipstick Set

This creamy 4-peice set includes Johnson’s favorite red lipstick.

Lip Gloss Shimmers

Add a pop of high-shine shimmer to the cream lipstick or wear alone for a more sheer look.

Lip Gloss Creams

Prefer a non-shimmer gloss? This creamy trio is for you.

Highlighter Palette

With three shimmery highlighters.

Glitter Palette

This 6-piece face and body glitter gel collection is non-sticky and promises to really last.

Eye Shadow Palette

This 12-shade palette includes mattes and shimmers in neutrals and bold hues.

Mascara & Eyeliner Duo

Black mascara and black gel eyeliner are musts for your kit.

Brush Kit with Cosmetics Bag

With two face and two eye brushes.

Betseyfied Fragrance

With opening notes of citrus, wild berries, and passionfruit, as well as jasmine, lily of the valley, gardenia and honeysuckle.