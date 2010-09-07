Bethenny’s Busy Girl Beauty Tips

If you’ve ever watched Bethenny Frankel on The Real Housewives of New York, you know that she ‘s got an opinion on EVERYTHING. Nothing is off-limits for the new mom–from some of the less pleasant aspects of breastfeeding (“The nipple chafing–chappy, chafing nipples”) to her dog Cookie’s bad behavior (“Cookie is problematic. She needs more therapy than you and I do”). We had the chance to catch up with her at a recent drugstore.com event where she shared her tips for busy girls. Read on for her hilarious nuggets of knowledge.

On shopping at home: “Drugstore.com is incredible–a one-stop shop. I like to look at all the prices and see that I’m getting the best deal. I hate leaving the house; I don’t like transacting with other people. Unless I have to go somewhere and be a person, I’m in my pajamas.”

On her beauty routine: I’m obsessed with exfoliation. Once a week I like to do a microdermabrasion and then put a mask on. Well, this was before the baby. In theory, I do this. In my fancy life without a baby and when I was single, this is what I would like to do.”

On her must-have product: “Pampers Baby Wipes. I use them under my eyes, the baby’s butt, cleaning my hands–I wipe everywhere. They are the best thing for eye makeup. I use them on my face before I wash and it gets all of the makeup off.”

On her biggest beauty indulgence: “Facials–the hardcore ones where they do surgery to clean up your skin. Not where it’s like ‘la la, nice music.’ You’re not sleeping–they should play Texas Chainsaw Massacre music.”