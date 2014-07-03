Best of the Week: The BET Awards, Cara Delevingne’s High Ponytail, and More

From London to Los Angeles, celebrities everywhere had a week full of red carpet events. Keke Palmer and Michelle Williams looked nothing less than beautiful at the BET Awards, both wearing their hair down and chic. The annual Serpentine Gallery Summer Party was a hit for English celebrities like Cara Delevingne and Keira Knightley, where each showed off their effortlessly chic looks.
We just can’t get enough beauty inspiration from these gorgeous ladies of the red carpet. Above, click through to see the best and most beautiful looks of the week and be sure to let us know your favorite celebrity look in the comments below!
Cara Delevingne kept cool in a high ponytail and made her icy blue eyes the focal point of her face.
Photo:
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
"Transformers" actress Nicola Peltz radiated an old hollywood essence with her perfectly waved hair.
Photo:
Luca Teuchmann/WireImage
Keke Palmer shined on the BET Awards ret carpet (and not just because of her dress) with a stunning natural look.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/BET/Getty Images for BET
Mia Rose Frampton showed off her beautiful blonde beach waves on the red carpet. We'll admit it, we're a little jealous.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sleek straight hair and a white shadow was Michelle Williams' focal point at the BET Awards.
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Naomi Campbell wore a bright red lipstick to match her red dress at the annual Serpentine Gallery Summer Party.
Photo:
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Keira Knightley's light pink lip and soft curls showed off her natural beauty.
Photo:
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
We're super envious of Katie Cassidy's crazy long lashes and full red lips.
Photo:
Paul Redmond/FilmMagic