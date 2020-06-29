Here’s What Award Show Makeup Looks Like in Quarantine

The show must go on. At least that’s what the BET Awards believed when it decided not to cancel the 20th year of the award show. But because we’re all not gathering in groups thanks to this global pandemic, the award show went off virtually. And it was a big success. You never really know how these things are going to work but from the BET Awards 2020 makeup, to the outfits, to the performances, the show was still a lot of fun.

Actress and comedienne Amanda Seales hosted the night with multiple outfits and hair changes. At one point, she wore all Black-owned brands and her perfect red lip was from Black-owned beauty brand, The Lip Bar. Her hairstylist, Nicole Newland, noted on Instagram that she walked her client through each hairstyle virtually. It seems many stars did their own hair and makeup at home to continue social distancing protocols. This is a new time and a new time of award show.

Of course, each star had a different approach to the night. Beyoncé pulled off soft glam but still looked red carpet ready. Former First Lady Michelle Obama (we miss her!) went a more natural route with her gorgeous bouncy curls we don’t get to see very often. Tracee Ellis Ross used her own Pattern haircare brand to give her “grown woman hairs” some “cursive extravagance.” She added a pink lip because it wouldn’t be a Tracee Ellis Ross look without it.

Relive some of the most stunning hair and makeup looks of the night.

Amanda Seales

The host switched up her looks, even virtually! One of our favorites is this gorgeous red lip and braided updo.

Beyoncé

The queen accepted the 2020 Humanitarian Award with a soft glam with a glossy nude lip.

Marsai Martin and Megan Thee Stallion

The always-chic Marsai Martin looks adorable with wavy blonde hair and silver frames. She presented Megan Thee Stallion with the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award. Megan looked her usual glam self at home with waist-length waves and a red lip.

Tracee Ellis Ross

We can’t stop thinking about this perfect bright pink lip on Tracee Ellis Ross.

Lizzo

Lizzo accepted the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist award with natural-looking makeup (another nude glossy lip!) and a sky-high pony.

Jennifer Hudson

One of the most beautiful performances of the evening was from Jenner Hudson. She looked stunning with her locs piled on top of her head. Watch up close and get a view of her dramatic winged liner.

Alicia Keys

Keys performed an emotional song about police brutality that had everyone transfixed. She did so wearing a little more makeup than we’re used to seeing from her, as well as geometrically patterned hair.

Michelle Obama

The former first lady wore her natural curls while presenting the award to Beyoncé.

Chloe x Halle

The duo dropped two songs while wearing half-up hairstyles and sharp eyeliner.