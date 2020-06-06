Hydrating Concealers For Dry Skin That Don’t Crease & Cake

Scroll To See More Images

If you suffer from dry skin, you’re probably aware of the challenge of finding a complexion products that are both hydrating enough to avoid clingy to your dry patches and emphasizing the cracks and creases can be without compromising staying power or creasing almost instantly. Sometimes, it makes absolutely zero difference of many potent moisturizers you layer underneath your foundation, concealer, and powder— by mid-day all of the cracks and rough spots seem to peek through, leaving your skin feeling tight and dry and your foundation peeling off your skin or settling into all of your dry patches.

Opting for a hydrating foundation is essential, but if you prefer to stick to concealer on most days, the same advice applies here. Concealers with more hydrating formulas tend to offer less coverage and don’t last as long, but fortunately, we’ve found a few products that won’t leave your skin feeling parched and will actually cover your blemished, undereye circles, and hyperpigmentation like dream. Scroll through to check out our favorite moisturizing foundations for dry skin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Stick

Formulated with moisturizer-filled core, this hydrating yet non-greasy stick concealer gives you buildable, breathable coverage that feels lightweight and comfortable on the skin. It’s also infused with hyaluronic acid to help your skin look plumper and retain moisture for hours.

2. L'Oréal Paris Visible Lift CC Eye Concealer

This anti-aging concealer illuminates dullness and smoothes out the look of fine lines, texture, and enlarged pores without over-drying the skin. It also features a cooling roller ball applicator, which also helps to reduce puffy eyes and fight the signs of exhaustion.

3. Revlon PhotoReady Candid Concealer

This lightweight and buildable liquid concealer blends seamlessly, erasing the look of texture, uneven tone, and dark spots without looking cakey or emphasizing dry patches. This formula also defends the skin against free radical damage from UV rays and blue light emissions from electronics.