The Best Zinc Supplements You Can Still Stock Up On

We know there isn’t an instant cure for most fatal illnesses, there are ways to simply make healthier choices for an overall boost to your health. And right now, it seems everyone is looking for the best zinc supplement with the hope of improving their immune system, even if it’s the smallest adjustment. Though it isn’t exactly “groundbreaking” news, a lot of us are only just learning about the nutrients that are especially helpful to the body’s healing process, whether it’s for common illnesses like the cold or flu or something as simple as a cut or bruise.

For instance, probiotics help regulate cells within the gut that just so happen to aid the immune system. Vitamin D is another key nutrient found in immune system receptors. Zinc is similarly beneficial to the immune system and several other bodily functions. According to Dr. Josh Axe, zinc “catalyzes nearly 100 enzymes and is essential for proper protein synthesis in the human body.”

And although you can get zinc through a number of healthy foods (lentils, chickpeas, cocoa powder, etc.), the truth is…most of us aren’t following perfectly healthy diets and could benefit from a daily supplement. With that being said, here are 7 top-rated options that are actually still in stock.

Bio Schwartz Clean & Ultra Pure Immunity Boost

By now, you’ve probably heard that zinc isn’t the only vitamin or mineral especially equipped to boost your body’s immune system. In that case, if you’re looking for something that includes a handful of all-stars, this supplement features zinc, vitamin C, elderberry and more.

Zhou Nutrition Elder-Mune Gummies

These delicious three-in-one berry-flavored gummies deliver a daily dose of elderberry, zinc and vitamin C to the body for aiding the immune system against common illnesses including the cold and flu.

Garden of Life Vitamin Code Raw Zinc

This completely gluten-free and dairy-free supplement is housed in a vegetable cellulose capsule and made without binders, fillers and synthetic nutrients. In addition to 30 milligrams of zinc, there are mineral, probiotic and enzyme blends made up of raw veggies and other natural sources.

Solgar Zinc

This vegetarian-friendly supplement, which provides 50 daily milligrams of zinc, is also free of dairy, gluten, and artificial preservatives.

Natures Plus Mega Zinc 100 MG Supplement

A super-sized amount of zinc (100 milligrams) is included in this daily supplement, powered by a special base that releases the ingredients over a longer period of time.

Ancient Nutrition Ancient Nutrients-Zinc

Dr. Axe’s supplement is inspired by traditional Chinese medicine with enzyme-activated zinc, probiotic-fermented vitamin C and herbal extracts.

MegaFood Zinc Supplements

MegaFood’s zinc supplement is paired with the brand’s Nourishing Food Blend, a mix of veggie-derived vitamins and minerals for a more well-rounded dose of daily nutrients.

