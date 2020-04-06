5 Zinc Lozenges for Soothing a Sore Throat and Supporting Overall Health

With everything that’s going on in the world today, it’s easy to forget it’s cold and allergy season. So many of us are dealing with our normal, every year sniffles. Taking one of the best zinc lozenges could help. According to the Mayo Clinic, studies suggest that taking zinc lozenges or syrup within 24 hours of the first sign of a cold, can help reduce its duration. The recommended daily amount of zinc is 8 milligrams for women and 11 mg for adult men, but you should always check with your doctor before starting a new supplement regimen in case it interacts with other medications.

Luckily, there are a plethora of zinc lozenges that can help your cold symptoms in all price brackets. You just have to look for what you won’t mind taking. Looking for vegan options? We love Natures Way supplements. Have a sweet tooth? Cold Eeze’s cherry lozenges taste like candy. Also, be sure to pay attention to any additional vitamins and minerals added in addition to zinc. Some zinc lozenges also contain things like vitamin C, elderberry or echinacea. If you’re taking another supplement with these ingredients, you might not need to add on some more.

We chose a few of the top-rated zinc lozenges you can shop now.

Zinc Lozenges with Echinacea and Vitamin C – Berry

These vegan supplements also contain echinacea and vitamin C for allover health.

Cold Eeze Zinc Lozenge, Cherry

We love these zinc lozenges because you can find them at any drugstore.

Life Extension Enhanced Zinc Lozenges

These vegetarian supplements have clinical studies to back up its claims.

Frunutta Zinc 5 mg + Vitamin C 15 mg

If you prefer dissolvable tablets, these taste like citrus and also contain vitamin C.

TheraBreath Dry Mouth Lozenges with Zinc

These sugar- and gluten-free lozenges contain 3 mg of zinc and promise to get rid of your dry mouth and halitosis.

