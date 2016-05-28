10 Yoga Mats to Kickstart Your Summer Health Kick

Really, choosing a new yoga mat should be an easy task, but when you start considering all of the options, the decision can become harder, fast. Will this mat hold it’s grip while you’re stretching through downward dog? Is that fabric eco-friendly? Will it become slippery during Bikram? These are the important questions that need answering before you commit. With this in mind, we’re spotlighting the best 10 yoga mats to shop online right now, no matter what your budget or your yoga style. Namaste!
Lightweight, durable, nonslip--this mat is a good option for all levels and is available in blue and pink.
MNB Exercise Mat, $59.99; at Lorna Jane
Photo:
Lorna Jane
Jade mats have an eco-friendly reputation and are good for all styles of yoga. The brand uses tree rubber and plants a tree with every purchase. The stability and stickiness of this mat are hard to fault.
Harmony Mat, $89.95; at Jade Yoga
Photo:
Jade Yoga
Manuka is also an eco-friendly brand, and this is their less expensive "Prolite" version. Some reviews say the cheaper iteration isn't sticky enough for hot yoga (hello, sweat!), so if you're a fan of Bikrim it might be worth just investing in the regular mat.
Prolite mat, $80; at Manduka
Photo:
Manduka
Gaiam's premium mat is much more affordable than the equivalent versions at other brands, but it has a great no-slip feel. Plus, it's reversible so you can choose between the colorful pink or neutral black. It's free of latex and harmful phthalates.
Premium Palm Beach Yoga Mat, $29.98; at Gaiam
This super lightweight, reversible mat is convenient for people who walk to and from their yoga class, and need something that's easy to carry.
The Reversible (Un) Mat, $48; at Lululemon
Photo:
Lululemon
New York brand Mokuyobi uses an odor-resistant nylon. The bag has an internal zip pocket for stashing cards and keys and adjustable rainbow strap.
Mokuyobi, Blue Yoga Mat, $50; at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
Ideal for Bikram, the No Ka'oi mat has a non-slip base and can be machine washed--convenient.
No Ka'oi Quilted Microfiber and Sponge Yoga Mat, $195; at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter
The Stella McCartney x Adidas yoga mat has an embossed patter, and a handy carrying strap.
Adidas by Stella McCartney Embossed Yoga Mat, $59; at Shopbop
Photo:
Shopbop
This mat is made from the brand's signature faux-suede and biodegradable tree rubber fabric.
Yogi Peace Club Majestic Way Yoga Mat, $101; at Matches Fashion
Photo:
Matches Fashion
Magic Carpet mats are made in California with sustainable printing technologies, and each mat is tested latex, phthalate, lead free, and child safe.
Deco Magic Carpet Yoga Mat, $75; at Magic Carpet Yoga Mats
Photo:
Magic Carpet Yoga Mats