Adorable Yoga Mats That’ll Motivate You to Get to Class

If you’re a true yogi (or even a beginner at the mindful practice) you probably already know that bringing along an anti-slip yoga mat to your class (or your living room) is absolutely non-negotiable. With that being said, while these stabilizing pads are purely meant to be nothing but functional, that doesn’t mean that they have to be ugly. Why ruin your adorable yoga leggings and crop top set with a boring old mat, right? Fortunately, there are plenty of pretty downright adorable options on the market to choose from today, and while they may be adorned with on-trend colorways, stylish patterns, and eclectic design themes, they most certainly do not compromise quality and functionality to be merely a pretty face.

If you’re like me, investing in a new stylish activewear get-up or fitness accessory is the best way to motivate myself to stick to my fitness goals. I know, it may be petty, but what can I say? I’m an utterly visual person with a taste for novelty. So, if you’re looking for extra inspiration to make it to your pricey yoga class pass, try elevating your yoga game with one of these pretty little mats.

1. Yoga Design Lab Mat

This luxe printed yoga mat is not only chic, but it also offers anti-slip defense so you can strike a pose without worry. It’s also composed of eco-friendly materials, including natural tree rubber and microfiber made from recycled bottles.

2. Qord Yoga Mat & Towel

This chic, moisture-wicking yoga and pilates mat is designed with sweat and moisture-wicking functionality and features a whimsical floral print for a stylish touch. It also comes with a matching travel bag so you can conveniently carry it into the studio with ease.

3. BalanceFrom High Density Anti-Tear Yoga Mat

This anti-tear fitness mat is designed with heavy-duty materials for the ultimate anti-slip protection and durability. The high-density construction offers superb support to cushion the hips, spine, knees, and elbows on hard floors.

4. Yoga Zeal Printed Yoga Mat

This stylish printed yoga mat features a chic banana leaf motif that will compliment your activewear pieces perfectly. It’s also designed with ultra-absorbent materials in order to give you a better grip.

5. WeYingLe Yoga Mat Towel

This suede yoga mat offers supreme skid-resistance and sweat-absorbing functionalities to prevent slips and falls and reduce odors. It’s also machine-washable, making it super easy to keep clean and smelling fresh.