Sturdy Yoga Block and Strap Sets to Enhance Your Flexibility & Form

Beginner yogis have high expectations regarding what the practice can do for their bodies, but not everyone was born to effortlessly stop, drop and backbend. Things like flexibility, poise, grace and balance come with time, a lot of dedication and a little help from some key yoga accessories. Of course, there are some yoga accessories, like towels and wheels, that you might see as optional incidentals rather than necessities. But other props, like yoga blocks and straps, are useful to have on hand no matter what type of yoga you practice as they can help you progress in these fundamental areas.

When we say “yoga block,” you might envision a hard, rectangular lump in the middle of your mat, but we promise these props are actually super comfortable to use. Typically, yoga blocks are made from foam, bamboo, cork or wood and are designed with surfaces that are non-slip, easy to grip and comfortable to balance under your hands, feet and bottom. They are meant to support your muscles in difficult poses, act as an extension of your arms and feet, and help to establish proper alignment.

Not to be confused with resistance bands, the purpose of a yoga strap is to help you achieve a deeper stretch and extend your range of motion. Yoga straps come in different sizes to cater to yogis of different heights, and usually feature a metal buckle for adjustments. The combination of yoga blocks and straps can elevate your practice in countless ways, from increasing your range of motion to correcting your form, and so on. If you’re ready to progress in your practice, check out the yoga block and strap sets below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Clever Yoga Yoga Block

Clever Yoga’s accessory bundle includes two yoga blocks and one yoga strap — aka the trifecta of balance and stretching. The blocks are made of recycled, high-density, non-toxic EVA foam and come in a variety of colors. They’re also odor resistant, so don’t sweat the perspiration running down your arms and legs — the stink won’t stick. And as for the matching yoga straps, they measure 8 feet each and feature a metal buckle for easy length adjustments, perfect for any yogi at every size.

2. Live Infinitely Premium Yoga Blocks & Metal D Ring Strap Yogi Set

With Live Infinitely, you have options: Five of the six yoga blocks they offer are made with foam and come in bright colors like mint, purple and teal, while the last block is made out of cork. Each set includes two blocks and one 6-inch yoga strap constructed from soft cotton and featuring premium metal D-rings for easy adjustments. Your purchase also includes access to the Live Infinitely Yoga Guide e-book that’s filled with pages of pose descriptions and flows to work into your own practice.

3. Gaiam Yoga Block + Yoga Strap Combo Set

Gaiam’s prop set is perfect for beginners: it includes one yoga block and one matching strap to get novice yogis better acquainted with these kinds of accessories. The blocks are made out of durable, non-slip foam that’s easy to grip and maneuver in different poses, while a 6-foot metal buckle strap extends your reach and deepens your stretches for a feel-good practice, every time.