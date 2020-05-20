Add a Pop of Color With Ultra-Pigmented Yellow Eyeshadow

There’s a reason celebrities and social media stars are living for bright yellow eyeshadow. It looks amazing on all skin tones and adds a pop of sunny color to any and all makeup looks. Give lids a wash of color or create a rainbow eyeshadow look with a pop of yellow right in the crease. The possibilities are endless.

Not all yellow eyeshadow is the same, of course. Choose from light, creamy yellow hues, neon colors or deeper gold ones. You can play around with finishes, too. We love gold glitter, subtle yellow shimmer and all the matte shades we can possibly use. Find each in an allover gold palette (with a contrasting color added in, of course), a rainbow mini palette or single yellow shadows. Each is ultra-blendable and pigmented and easy to play around with and experiment with color.

Want the brightest yellow yet? Try applying concealer in your own skin tone before the eyeshadow. Or apply bright white cream shadow all over your lids. This way, the color in the pan will stay true on your eyes. This look is sure to turn heads so keep the rest of your makeup natural to allow the yellow to do all the talking.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Ellesy Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette

With neutral transition shades, bright yellow hues and contrasting deep ones, the possibilities are endless with this 12-pan palette. We especially love the gold glitter and the three shimmer shades. Each is ultra-blendable and wearable for every day.

2. Nyx Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette

Create a full rainbow eyeshadow look with a bright yellow center. Or focus just on the gold hues for a trendy sun-colored look. These shadows blend beautifully with little fallout.

3. Make Cosmetics Satin Finish Eye Shadow

Sometimes all you need is one major eyeshadow to complete a look. Wear this yellow hue alone for a fresh look. Or go for a blend of neutral eyeshadows and a pop of yellow on the lids.