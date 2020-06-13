Yellow Eyeliner Looks Fresher Than Ever This Year

Yellow is a shade that screams happiness. It’s sunny and upbeat. As an eyeliner, it’s a hue that doesn’t need much else to go with it. It’s flawless on all skin tones and feels fresh all year round. Take inspiration from Amandla Stenberg, Zendaya, Margot Robbie and Vanessa Hudgens. It feels like all celebrities have tried the bright shade.

Of course, you don’t have to go neon with yellow liner. If you do, L.A. Girls’ rich pencil and NYX Professional Makeup’s liquid liner are stellar choices. If you prefer a more laid-back pastel color, we love Palladio’s pretty liner color. Wear yellow eyeliner alone across the lids or create a colorful eyeshadow look and add a pop of yellow to it. The results are seriously eye-catching every single time.

We also love yellow eyeliner used as graphic liner either in the crease as the floating eyeliner trend or really anywhere around the eye. It’s a festive way to play around with color that isn’t too much. It’s just enough. Of course, you can go totally extra and add a few other colors for a rainbow vibe that’s totally unique. You can’t go wrong.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Palladio Eyeliner Pencil

Not all yellow eyeliner has to be neon. This pretty yellow hue is more pastel than glow-in-the-dark. The firm pencil goes on smoothly.

2. L.A. Girl Shockwave Neon Eye Liner

Neon yellow pops against all skin tones. This rich formula is water-resistant and long-wearing.

3. NYX Professional Makeup Vivid Brights Liquid Eyeliner

If you love neon yellow but prefer a liquid liner, choose this brilliant hue. The pigment-packed formula stays on all day and night. Plus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free.