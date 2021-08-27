The Best Wrinkle-Fighting Serums For a Line-Free Complexion

Scroll To See More Images

We all know providing your skin with the TLC it deserves is definitely a commitment — but one well worth it, if you ask us. Of course, one of the pesky signs of aging that many of us — myself included — are trying to dodge are fine lines and wrinkles. Now, let’s be clear: aging is normal and natural, and there’s nothing wrong with having wrinkles, period. with that being said, if you can soften the look of aging by using one of the best wrinkle serums on the market, why not?

Whether you’ve developed them from the natural aging process, stress, or dehydration, at the end of the day, most of us would rather ~not~ have wrinkles, and hey, that’s okay too. Many anti-aging formulas that combat wrinkles contain a blend of powerful anti-aging actives, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, protein peptides, and more, which all work overtime to improve the skin’s overall appearance — not just fine lines.

Whether your concern is combatting fine lines, dark spots, dryness, or redness, these powerful anti-aging serums are here to help you look your best — regardless of your budget.

There are both high-end and affordable anti-wrinkle serums on the market today that deliver high-quality results and healthy, glowing skin. From Eve Lom, L’OCCITANE, and more, scroll through below to check out some of our favorite anti-wrinkle serums to help you achieve the skin of your dreams.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Walgreens is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Serum

There’s a reason why this cult-favorite serum has been a best-seller for years. Not only is it under $20 a pop, but it’s also powered by a sustained-release form of retinol, which delivers anti-aging benefits throughout the day. Plus, this week, Walgreens is offering 20 percent off regular-priced items sitewide when you use the code SCHOOL20 + at checkout for same-day delivery or pickup.

Eve Lom Age Defying Smoothing Treatment

This fragrance-free smoothing treatment works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles using hexapeptides to promote radiance and achieve a youthful look. Its vitamin E-infused formula protects skin from damaging UV rays while Tocotrienol preserves collagen for plump and supple skin. Apply this serum to the face and neck each night to achieve optimal results.

Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum

The key to this serum’s anti-aging properties is Immortelle essential oil. Derived from Corsica, the essential oil in this serum creates the appearance of youthful skin and promotes elasticity. When it comes to taking care of your complexion, apply this serum to your face and leave it on overnight to rejuvenate skin from yesterday’s stressors.

Bio Effect EGF Serum

EGF (epidermal growth factor) is an effective active ingredient when it comes to hydration, elastin and the function of collagen. Formulated with Barley EGF, this concetrated serum decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for improved skin appearance while locking-in moisture for plump and hydrated skin.

Murad Resurgence Retinol Youth Serum

Keep the undereye area looking youthful and smooth with this paraben-free serum by Murad. This retinol-infused serum helps correct pigmentation on the skin around and on the eyelids for a firmer and wrinkle-free look. Ideal for normal, dry, oily and combination skin, apply a thin layer to your face and gently rub around the eyes for optimal results.