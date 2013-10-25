The Best and Worst Halloween Candy For Your Body

We don’t know about you, but our favorite part of Halloween (besides the amazing makeup) is the candy and, perhaps more importantly, the candy that goes on a 70% off sale on November 1. As health conscious (or not) as you may be, no one can escape eating some Halloween candy come the end of October. How are you supposed to resist chocolate that comes in “fun size?” You just can’t.

It’s pointless for us to tell you that Halloween candy is bad for you. We all know this, and we all eat it anyway (just like you know you should be washing your face twice a day, but you’re lucky if you get in one good cleanse). To help you not pack on a ton of weight from Halloween candy, we’ve broken down the nutritional facts of the most popular candies (based on fun sized samples) so you’ll know which choices are the lesser of the evils. Try not to cringe too much when you see which candies are the worst for you (sorry,Reese’s fans everyone).

BEST:

Starburst

Calories: 40

Fat: 1g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 0g

*12% daily dose of Vitamin C, which means you get some nutritional value.

Nerds

Calories: 50

Fat: 0g

Sugar: 12g

Protein: 0g

Skittles

Calories: 60

Fat: 1g

Sugar: 11g

Protein: 0g

MORE: Late Night Snacks That Won’t Make You Gain Weight

Hershey Chocolate Bar

Calories: 67

Fat: 4g

Sugar: 17g

Protein: 3g

M&Ms Plain

Calories: 70

Fat: 3g

Sugar: 9g

Protein: 1g

Milky Way

Calories: 76

Fat: 3g

Sugar: 11g

Protein: 1g

Twix

Calories: 80

Fat: 4g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 1g

Almond Joy

Calories: 80

Fat: 5g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 1g

Kit Kat

Calories: 88

Fat: 5g

Sugar: 9g

Protein: 1g

MORE: Beauty Mythbusters: Will Eating Chocolate Make Me Break Out?

WORST:

Candy Corn (15 pieces)

Calories: 150

Fat: 0

Sugar: 29g

Protein: 0

Snickers

Calories: 160

Fat: 8g

Sugar: 17g

Protein: 3g

3 Musketeers

Calories: 190

Fat: 6g

Sugar: 30g

Protein: 1g

Reese’s (2 cups)

Calories: 210

Fat: 13g

Sugar: 21g

Protein: 5g

Image via Istock