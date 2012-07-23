Best and Worst Hair and Makeup at the Teen Choice Awards

Last night was the annual Teen Choice Awards and whether you realize it or not, the teens of Hollywood just about run the world. Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and every other teen celeb with a locked Wikipedia page and more than six million Twitter followers have a profound influence on teens — so much so that there is an entire awards show dedicated to them. Whether your eyes were glued to the awards on TV or you were flipping channels back and forth from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, some very big hair and makeup was happening on the pink carpet.

Our favorite celebutantes like Lea Michele and Lucy Hale knew exactly how to bring their A-game to the event, sporting the summer’s biggest trends like fishtail braids and glowing skin. There were also more than a few misses, with hair bows bigger than the head to which they were attached and dip-dyes gone wrong, forcing us to cringe as we watched these ladies accept their surf board trophies. Whether a hit or a miss, all the looks above are all must-see.

What was your favorite look from the night? Is there a beauty disaster you hated? Tell us in the comment section below!