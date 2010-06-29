The Best, Worst And Completely Cheesy Perfume Commercials

Ever since the introduction of the DVR, it seems like television commercials have become a virtually forgotten form of advertising. Really, who has time to sit through commercials when you can fast forward right through the latest episode of The Real Housewives. Thats why it may come as a bit of a surprise that Cannes has an entire festival dedicated to just this form of advertising.

The wrap-up of The 2010 Cannes International Advertising Festival this past weekend has inspired us to come up with our own commercial roundup. We couldnt think of any ads that encompassed the good, the bad, and the corny better then perfume commercials. From over-sexed to downright self-indulgent, here are our picks for the best and worst perfume ads on television.



BEST: Charlize Theron for Dior JAdore

This ad is proof that creativity doesnt necessarily need to suffer in order for a commercial to be sexy. Who better to embody this combination then the always-sexy Charlize Theron? If all Charlize needs in order to feel sexy is her perfume, then well buy whatever shes selling.

WORST: Calvin Klein Contradiction



Theres nothing worse then a commercial that tries to sound wise, but fails miserably. Dont get us wrong, we understand the idea the ad was trying to convey, but the execution just wasnt there. Honestly, we expect more from Calvin Klein, whose ads are usually pretty great.

BEST: Gwen Stefani L.A.M.B.

Its pretty hard to star alone in a commercial and not come off like a complete egomaniac, but Gwen Stefani somehow pulls it off beautifully. Sure, she uses the typical water imagery, but unlike so many other ads, she manages to not come off over-sexed or cheesy.

BEST: Nicole Kidman for Chanel No. 5

We love the fact that this commercial gives tells an entire romance story in a 3-minute period. If you ask us, this ad is more like a movie then a commercial. But then again, thats what you get when youre working with a $42 million budget. We wouldnt expect anything less from one of the most iconic fragrances of all time.

WORST: Beyonc Heat

Talk about sexy run amuck. We are usually big fans of Beyoncs over the top style, but this commercial just seems like one big dedication to herself. We get it Beyonc youre hot. You dont need to hit us over the head with it.

BEST: Britney Spears Curious

This ad is kind of like the guilty pleasure of television commercials. It manages to be intriguing and racy, while still keeping something to the imagination. We get to see Britney Spears in rare form at her best.

WORST: Britney Spears Fantasy

Unlike Spears ad for Curious, there is nothing intriguing or racy about watching Spears prance through a magical forest of love. Well at least its good for some comic relief. We couldnt help but laugh when we saw the Britney + Kevin carving in the tree. Talk about a relationship that stood the test of time.

BEST: Kate Moss for YSL Parisienne

Leave it to Kate Moss to cause controversy. This provocative commercial definitely had people talking when it hit airwaves back in October 2009. The sexy ad may have been too much for the average conservative American to handle, but we think it only proves why people love the supermodel so much.

BEST: Agyness Deyn for Gaultier Madame

A perfume that gives you enough confidence to chop off all of your locks? Yes please! Ok so maybe the confidence part has a little something to do with the fact that shes a supermodel, but we still find something very endearing about this French advertisement.

WORST: Jennifer Lopez Live

This commercial seems more like a sequel to Lopezs Shall We Dance then a promo for perfume. Jennifer we know you can shake what your momma gave you, but your fragrance advertising skills could use some fine-tuning.

BEST: Miss Dior Cherie by Sofia Coppola

We could say this is one of our favorite fragrance commercials of all time. This comes at no surprise when you consider that a world-renowned director shot it. Its fun and light-hearted, and model Maryna Linchuk makes us want to jump on the first available flight to Paris.

WORST: Paris Hilton Can Can

Paris Hilton isnt exactly known for being frugal, but it looks like the heiress decided to skimp when it came to her advertising budget. Were not proposing she spend $42 million ( la Chanel), but we think even the party girl could have done better then this.

