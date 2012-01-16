Best and Worst Beauty Looks of the 2012 Golden Globes

Although we loved Ricky Gervais’ zingers at least year’s Globes, we were a bit worried that this year he would tone down the harsh reality of his jokes. He may have barely been present at this year’s Globes, but when he was, Gervais was true to form and called out Kim K, Johnny Depp and Justin Bieber in his classic comedic style.
But, let’s be honest — what we were really looking forward to were the beauty looks displayed on the red carpet, and they didn’t disappoint. We saw ponytails, chignons, smokey eyes and nude lips among the masses — above are our favorite hits, and a couple of misses along the way.
Charlize Theron had hands down the best beauty look of the night. Pairing a soft, tousled side chignon with a shimmering headband, Theron almost had too much glitz on -- but she actually just looked like a modern- day princess. She toned down the look with a pale pink lip and mascara just on the top lashes.
Angelina Jolie can basically do no wrong -- and it doesn't hurt to have Brad Pitt as your accessory. Jolie paired her sleek dress with a red lip to highlight the collarbone, and obviously her best feature: that pout.
Emma Stone can hardly do any wrong in our eyes, and she was gorgeous in her Lanvin dress, soft chignon and blue smokey eyes.
Rooney Mara is always stunning (her flawless skin may have something to do with it) but dolled up in her Nina Ricci dress, a slicked back ponytail and soft smokey eye certainly made Lisbeth Salander look quite pretty.
Natalie Portman's braided chignon was a welcome twist (pardon the pun) to the slicked back and tousled chignons on the carpet. She completed the look with a neutral smokey eye and pale pink lip.
Jessica Alba just looked so happy on the red carpet with hubby Cash, that it instantly put her on our list (what can we say, we're softies). But, this pale pink lip color and long lash combo is a total win.
Glee star Dianna Agron was apparently channeling the Hunger Games with her outfit, and we love it. The bold red lip paired with a tousled chignon (there was certainly a trend) beautifully coordinated with the fire red dress.
Alright, there weren't many "misses" on the red carpet, but Michelle Williams should not have added a headband to this look. Her dress was overwhelming already, and she just doesn't have enough hair yet -- instead she wound up looking like she was at home playing with her daughter.
Jessica Chastain's makeup is gorgeous. The hair on the other hand? It's like someone is trying to prove to us that you really can get volume that lasts.