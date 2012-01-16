Best and Worst Beauty Looks of the 2012 Golden Globes

Although we loved Ricky Gervais’ zingers at least year’s Globes, we were a bit worried that this year he would tone down the harsh reality of his jokes. He may have barely been present at this year’s Globes, but when he was, Gervais was true to form and called out Kim K, Johnny Depp and Justin Bieber in his classic comedic style.

But, let’s be honest — what we were really looking forward to were the beauty looks displayed on the red carpet, and they didn’t disappoint. We saw ponytails, chignons, smokey eyes and nude lips among the masses — above are our favorite hits, and a couple of misses along the way.