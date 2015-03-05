6 Workout Schedule Apps to Help You Achieve Your Fitness Goals

Sure, we’d all love bodies like Beyoncé or a Victoria’s Secret model, but getting there all by yourself is difficult. When you’re faced with the issue of needing workout guidance and not having enough cash to dish out on a personal trainer, there’s always your iPhone. Yes, your handy little smartphone can help you get the body you want with a variety of useful workout schedule apps.
What these apps do, in essence, is let you create and manage your own workout schedule using unique exercises—most with descriptions and animations—and give you the the ability to create personal routines and daily fitness plans, track body statistics, and view workout progress.
We’ve found some of the best workout schedule apps to download now. Click through the slideshow and get to the gym!
Workout Plan; $1.99
The Workout Plan app lets you create and manage your own set of exercises for the future with a variety of repeating schedules. After entering in all the exercises you want to get done for, say, the upcoming week, Workout Plan will schedule them for you! You can even skip exercises and save for another day or even do upcoming exercises so you won't have to do them the next day.
JEFIT Workout; Free
This free fitness, bodybuilding and workout trainer is perfect for anyone looking for that extra step and motivation to get back into the gym and achieve their fitness goals. The app features over 1,300 unique exercises with descriptions and animations, the ability to create personal workout routines and daily fitness plans, tracking body statistics, and view workout progress. You can track workouts, create fitness routines and get help staying motivated for your gym sessions.
FitnessBuilder; Free
This incredible app lets you get access to tons of workouts in 16 multi-week fitness plans. FitnessBuilder contains over 1,000 pre-made workouts covering all fitness levels and all workouts are mapped with Next Workout intelligence that recommends the next session for you. Once you start a plan, FitnessBuilder keeps you on track.
Couch to 5k; $1.99
If you're looking to run a 5k in the future, this app will get you there. In just nine weeks (30 minutes a day, 3 days a week), the app guarantees that you'll be able to run a 5k. You can even choose from virtual coaches who will push you to get to the finish line.
Nike+ Training Club; Free
After you set up your account and tell the app all about your current fitness level and your goals, it will filter through all it's exclusive workouts and recommend all the best ones specifically for you. They even come with video tutorials and a step-by-step audio guide. You can even commit to a 4-week program and integrate Nike+ Running to reach those goals faster.
Runtastic Six Pack; Free
This app will guide you through a 6 week plan to get those 6-pack abs you've always dreamed of. It features 50+ HD instructional ab workout videos, adjustable difficulty, and even a voice over in tons of different languages to guide you through your workout. You can also create custom workouts by choosing your favorite exercises tailored to your core, weight loss goals & daily schedule.