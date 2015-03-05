6 Workout Schedule Apps to Help You Achieve Your Fitness Goals

Sure, we’d all love bodies like Beyoncé or a Victoria’s Secret model, but getting there all by yourself is difficult. When you’re faced with the issue of needing workout guidance and not having enough cash to dish out on a personal trainer, there’s always your iPhone. Yes, your handy little smartphone can help you get the body you want with a variety of useful workout schedule apps.

What these apps do, in essence, is let you create and manage your own workout schedule using unique exercises—most with descriptions and animations—and give you the the ability to create personal routines and daily fitness plans, track body statistics, and view workout progress.

We’ve found some of the best workout schedule apps to download now. Click through the slideshow and get to the gym!