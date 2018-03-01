3 Millennials Share the Products They Actually Use Before and After Exercise

Working out: We either love it or hate it. One thing’s for sure—a cute outfit makes it a little more bearable. And a skin-care regimen that extends our glow is just icing on the cake. We’re constantly inundated with advice from experts and trainers on how to feel good while we sashay on the treadmill, but more often than not, their recommendations feel slightly unattainable or complicated.

So who better to help us craft a fitness-friendly regimen than women who are just like us? Ahead, three millennials with busy schedules and varying budgets, share exactly how they keep their hair and skin in check while maintaining a consistent workout routine.

Name: Diana

Age: 31

Type of Fitness: Boot-camp-style classes like Barry’s Bootcamp, 4 times a week

Skin Care: I have always had very sensitive skin, and after trying many things, this is where I have landed. To stick to my routine, I have a prepacked travel pouch of all my skin care and beauty, ready to go in my gym bag at all times. In the morning or after an early class, I wash my face with Shiseido Extra Creamy Cleansing Foam, followed by Vitamin A Serum, my everyday moisturizer, Shiseido Bio-Performance LiftDynamic Cream, Shiseido Power Infusing Concentrate and Shiseido LiftDynamic Serum. I let all the above seep into my skin before applying my makeup.

For my body and the constant harsh sweaty workouts and showers, I have learned to bring cleansing wipes in my gym bag, and if I am not showering right away, I wipe my skin down to remove all bacteria that can cause nasty little breakouts in unwanted places. I also only use natural body wash and lotion and love how my skin feels and looks. With all the constant showering from classes, it was beginning to become very dry and ashy.

Additionally, I travel to Hong Kong often for work, so I love grabbing as many sheet masks, lip masks, and under-eye masks as possible! I’m excited to find snail mucus serum on my next trip! I tend to do a mask once or twice a week, especially when my skin is feeling down.

Hair: I am lucky enough to have hair that can withstand a lot of stress! I tend to not wash it after every class and am learning to love a chic ponytail! When I do wash, I stick to moisturizing products like Arrojo Shine Luxe Oil and Amika Leave In Cream and do a light blow-dry and simple styling.

Name: Michelle

Age: 29

Type of Fitness: Indoor Cycling at Spiked Spin

Skin Care: I typically attend Spin class right after work, so I don’t have time to do much face prepping. I have acne-prone skin, so I always remove my makeup with Neutrogena Deep Clean Oil-Free Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes. Once I get home, I follow my normal nightly routine. I wash my face with Dudu Osun African Black Soap, followed by Glossier Exfoliating Skin Perfector and Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream.

Hair: Aside from my skin, my main concern when working out is my hair. I wasn’t blessed with the curl-pattern-activated-by-water hair, so I need to make sure my blowout lasts the full week. I spray Batiste Original Clean Dry Shampoo to my roots. During class, I keep my hair wrapped with a silk scarf. In order to keep my hair straight, I make sure my hair is completely dry before removing my scarf and brushing my hair down.

So, yes, I’m the girl on the train with the doobie and a hat over it. Once I get home, I’ll blow-dry it straight and rewrap it. On the days when my hair isn’t blown out, I use extra Silicon Mix Leave-in Conditioner and keep my hair in a tight high bun. That whole hair process is annoying, but Spiked Spin is just that good, so I’ll risk messing it up.

Name: Pita

Age: 26

Type of fitness: Cardio and heavy weight training 5–6 days a week

Skin Care: Water, water, water is the biggest thing. I try to drink a gallon a day to help keep my skin glowing and body working at its peak! I also take daily vitamins, such as CLA and vitamins B12 and C. I make sure I eat super clean on the clock four times a day. Usually, I start off the day with a cup of tea and one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, and I make sure throughout the day I intake my fruit-infused water. If I’m not on prep, my diet is maintained by making sure I have three servings of dark veggies every day. I’m obsessed with skin—on my body and on my face! When it comes to my daily beauty regimen, I start every morning by washing my face with black soap with my spin brush.

I exfoliate my face with a facial scrub right after, pat dry, and apply 35–50+ SPF sunscreen every day under my makeup. Before bed, if it’s not a mask night, I remove my makeup with coconut oil and use witch hazel to remove any excess dirt before washing my face. I also wash my face with glycolic foam wash two times a week. I make sure I do my masks two to three times weekly. (Treat yourself to these. They’re always wonderful and make you feel great.) I use fresh aloe vera as a spot treatment before bed and try to wear minimal or no makeup throughout the day. I also love to apply coconut or castor oil to my lashes and brows before bed every night for long, voluminous lashes and fuller brows! Never forget rest is the most important thing: Clock in at least six hours to receive true beauty rest.

Hair: My hair is my biggest struggle when it comes to working out. I make sure I co-wash at least twice a week and apply natural oils to my scalp, or when my days are looking busy, I like to change it up and keep it in a protective style (box braids, cornrows, sew-ins, wigs). And it never hurts to throw it under a cute Dri-Fit hat here and there.