Top-Rated Witch Hazel Toners That’ll Clear Your Acne & Tighten Your Pores

Witch hazel might sound like a weird natural remedy, which is totally correct. The leaves of these small flowering trees have been used for centuries. Witch hazel is known to be an astringent—that means it shrinks body tissues, in this case, your skin. It sponges up the oil on your skin, along with dead skin cells, and clears it away. It’s no wonder that this natural ingredient is having a big moment in skincare. If you are having trouble evening out your skin tone, you should definitely reach for a witch hazel toner. We rounded up the best witch hazel toners on Amazon.

It’ll cleanse your pores, even after you’ve done your face wash. Witch hazel targets particles that you might have missed while you were cleansing (don’t worry, it happens to the best of us). It’ll reduce redness and inflammation, too, which is great news if you have sensitive skin. This ingredient sure does a whole lot of heavy lifting. If you want tighter pores, they need to be clear of dead skin, leftover makeup and other toxins first. Otherwise, you’ll just break out.

To use this toner, apply a little bit of it to a cotton pad or ball and rub it on your skin after cleansing. Just use the toner once to start to see how your skin reacts, but you can use it as many as two times a day if you find that it’s really rebalancing your skin.

Check out our picks below.

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘Style To The People’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for millennial and Gen Z women who want to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and lifestyle coverage is equal parts informative and inspiring, and at once aspirational yet attainable. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. THAYERS Witch Hazel Facial Toner This toner boasts organic witch hazel as an ingredient, along with rose petal oil and soothing and moisturizing aloe vera. This toner also contains Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin E, so it’ll brighten your skin while reducing redness and controlling oil production. THAYERS Witch Hazel Facial Toner $7.66 buy it

2. Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner If you’ve got oily but sensitive skin, this toner will do just the trick. It will help control oil production, while hydrating your skin. This toner doesn’t have any gluten, parabens or sulfates. Plus, it’s fragrance-free. Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel Pore… $4.68 buy it