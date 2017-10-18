The Winter Skin Care Products Beauty Editors Can’t Live Without

There’s no dancing around it—cold winter air is a bitch. Yes, the snow is beautiful and we’ll never miss the opportunity to sip a hot peppermint latte, but let’s just say our skin is not in peak condition between the months of November and March. With the best winter skin care products, however, not all hope is lost.

And there’s no time like the present—a.k.a. before winter hits—to prepare your skin for harsh elements to come.

We tapped our office pool—beauty editors and photo directors alike—to find out how they keep their skin from looking dry and patchy in the winter without doing an entire (and expensive) product overhaul. Ahead, the one product nine STYLECASTER editors swear by to keep their winter skin from succumbing to the soon-to-be frigid temps.

Originally posted October 2016. Updated October 2017.