The Best Winter Scents to Buy Now

A change of seasons calls for a change of fragrance: You wouldn’t wear a sundress in November, so why wear a light and airy perfume in the winter? The holidays are the perfect time to switch up your fragrance and there are a range of amazing new scents to choose from that are equal parts comforting and bold. Put your summer scents into hibernation and cozy up to one of these warm and velvety scents.

La Prairie Life Threads Gold (pictured above)

It may look sparkly and sweet, but this luxe scent is a total power play. It blends tangerine, clove bud, cinnamon bark, kyoto rose, lily of the valley, cedarwood and golden myrrh to create a striking spicy floral fragrance that’s strong yet inherently feminine. ($125, at shoplaprairie.com)

D&G La Lune



This dreamy and serene fragrance creates an ethereally sensual scent using soft notes of lily, tuberose, sandalwood, musk, and white leather. ($65, at nordstrom.com)

Jil by Jil Sander



From the queen of minimalist fashion comes this pure, understated scent. It contains notes of pink pepper, lavender, tangerine, lily-of-the-valley, musks, and vanilla beans that create a clean, slightly sensual fragrance that is equal parts powdery, spicy and warm. ($70, at Dillard’s stores)

Juicy Couture Couture Couture



Like your favorite outfit, this trendy scent combines everything you love to create a stylish statement. It contains notes of pink grape, orange flower, plum, honeysuckle, and sandalwood. The fab bottle is bedecked with a gold top, Juicy charms, and a hot pink zipper. ($65, at macys.com)



Yves Saint Laurent Parisienne



This feminine, slightly mischievous fragrance features vinyl, cranberry, blackberry, Damask rose, violet, patchouli, and vetiver. The overall effect is meant to embody a mysterious woman on the morning after an intense night of passion. Ooh la la! ($65, at ulta.com)

Frederic Fekkai Femme Fekkai Sensuelle



For the ultimate in feminine fragrances, this gorgeous scent can’t be beat. It features notes of neroli, jasmine, fleur d’orange musk, and honey. Best of all, it also comes in a shampoo, conditioner, and hairspray so you can smell good from head to toe. ($95, at fekkai.com)

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris Lumiere Noire Pour Femme



They say opposites attract and nowhere is that more apparent than with this scent. It highlights duality and contrast by featuring light notes of narcissus with dark, spicy notes of cumin and cinnamon-spiked rose, and patchouli. ($145, at bergdorfgoodman.com)



Leslie Blodgett Perfume Diaries Bare Skin



This warm and creamy fragrance is like sun-kissed skin in a bottle. It features black pepper, freesia, iris, patchouli, and musk that create a sensual and intoxicating scent. ($55, at sephora.com)



Burberry Brit Red



This sensual and crisp scent is full of fruity notes of green mandarin, rhubarb, red rose, vanilla, and gingerbread which makes it the perfect scent to curl up with during the cold months. ($32.99, amazon.com)

Chanel Bois des Iles



This Chanel fragrance has an understated elegance to it which lingers long after it has been released. With notes of bergamot, neroli, peach, jasmine, vanilla, and musk these scents tie together to create a perfectly harmonious parfum. ($199.99, at perfumenetwork.com)



Annick Goutal Les Orientales Myrrhe Ardente Eau de Parfum

This lavish scent from the Les Orientales Trio begins with the sweetness of vanilla, but is coolly balanced by the freshness of myrrhe. Hidden underneath are notes of licorice, Maraschino, and a woodsy undertone. This mix of sweet and fresh are the perfect combination for winter scent. ($175.00, bloomingdales.com)

