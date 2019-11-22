StyleCaster
Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

Andrea Jordan
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Temps are dropping and that frigid air is hitting every nook and cranny of exposed skin. Winter is here people and unless you’re in a place that’s warm year-round (lucky you!), chances are you’re already transitioning to a cold-proof wardrobe and beauty routine. That includes swapping in the best winter moisturizer for the lightweight one you’re finishing along with the rest of your summer lineup.

From unwelcome blemishes to larger-than-life pores, my skin freaks all the way out this time of year and I know I’m not alone. Come winter, anything exposed to the elements completely transforms…for the worse. From our hands to our legs to our face, bitter temps wreak havoc in the form of dry, cracked and flaky patches that are notoriously difficult to get rid of. That is why it’s so important to get familiar with a decadent moisturizer that locks in hydration for soft, supple skin all season long. I’ve swiped, slathered and tested dozens of hydrators and finally landed on 16 that are worthy of your hard-earned cash. Keep scrolling to see this year’s absolute best ash-busters for your face and body.

drunk elephant retro whipped cream Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

Drunk Elephant.

The newest hydrator to the Drunk Elephant family is blended with six African oils and ceramides to replenish moisture and lock it in.

Lala Retro Moisturizer $60
buy it

 

curel dry skin therapy Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

Curel.

This drugstore fave never disappoints. It’s surprisingly lightweight and absorbs into the skin almost instantly.

Curel Dry Skin Therapy $10.94
buy it
Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

The Better Skin Co.

I don’t know about you, but I’m more likely to use something if it looks pretty. I’m not sure what I love more, the colorful jar or the rich cream inside.

Better Skin Mirakle Cream $23.80
buy it
pestle mortar pure hyaluronic serum Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

Pestle & Mortar.

If you want a punch of moisture without a thick formula, try this pure hyaluronic acid serum. It’s also great to add underneath creams for even more hydration.

Pestle & Mortar Serum $59
buy it
intensive care calm healing lotion pump 20 oz Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

Vaseline.

The addition of lavender in this moisturizer makes it a top pick for bedtime hydration.

Vaseline With Lavender $5.84
buy it

 

kiehls creme decorps Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

Kiehl’s.

A tried-and-true pick, this creme is a blend of squalene and cocoa butter making it a wintertime favorite in my book.

Kiehl's Crème de Corps $30
buy it

 

avene skin recovery cream 1 Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

Avene.

Lightweight enough to use daily, but rich enough to bust ash, this French-beauty favorite is a top pick for sensitive skin.

Avene Skin Recovery $35
buy it
Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

Charlotte Tilbury.

I love this cream so much because it does way more than moisturize. It diminishes fine lines and wrinkles and helps promote collagen production too.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream $64
buy it
biossance 100percent squalene Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

Biossance.

Considered nature’s best moisturizer, squalane is light as air, but heavy in moisture. If you love oils, this one is for you.

Biossance Squalane Oil $19
buy it

 

Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

LanoLips.

This balm is super dense so a little goes a long way. I like applying this to dry patches and cracked lips to seal in moisture.

Lanolips Superbalm $16.95
buy it

 

 

Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

Skinceuticals.

This velvety night cream will feel like gold on your skin after a day in the bitter cold. Oh, and don’t be surprised if you wake up looking glowier than usual.

SkinCeuticals Renew Cream $62
buy it

 

dr jart ceramidin Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

Dr. Jart.

We love this K-beauty fave that was practically created for the winter climate. It locks in moisture and soothes irritation without leaving a greasy residue.

Dr. Jart Ceramidin $48
buy it
mad hippie night cream Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

Mad Hippie.

Attention all vitamin C lovers! This cream has not one, but three forms of vitamin C blended with turmeric extract, shea butter and ceramides for your brightest, most hydrated skin yet.

Mad Hippie Triple C $32.99
buy it
barbara sturm face cream rich 2 Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

Dr. Barbara Sturm.

We know this face cream comes with a hefty price tag, but hear us out. It’s a cult-favorite for a reason. With skullcap (say hello to younger skin), vitamin E and avocado (extra moisture), you have all you need to stay protected from the elements and get a glowier complexion.

Barbara Sturm Cream Rich $230
buy it
first aid beauty ultra repair cream Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

First Aid Beauty.

This is hands-down one of my personal favorite moisturizers. It really tackles dry skin and even helps relieve my stubborn eczema patches, too.

FAB Ultra Repair Cream $32
buy it

