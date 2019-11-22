Get Cozy—These Moisturizers Are Basically a Winter Coat For Your Face

Scroll To See More Images

Temps are dropping and that frigid air is hitting every nook and cranny of exposed skin. Winter is here people and unless you’re in a place that’s warm year-round (lucky you!), chances are you’re already transitioning to a cold-proof wardrobe and beauty routine. That includes swapping in the best winter moisturizer for the lightweight one you’re finishing along with the rest of your summer lineup.

From unwelcome blemishes to larger-than-life pores, my skin freaks all the way out this time of year and I know I’m not alone. Come winter, anything exposed to the elements completely transforms…for the worse. From our hands to our legs to our face, bitter temps wreak havoc in the form of dry, cracked and flaky patches that are notoriously difficult to get rid of. That is why it’s so important to get familiar with a decadent moisturizer that locks in hydration for soft, supple skin all season long. I’ve swiped, slathered and tested dozens of hydrators and finally landed on 16 that are worthy of your hard-earned cash. Keep scrolling to see this year’s absolute best ash-busters for your face and body.

The newest hydrator to the Drunk Elephant family is blended with six African oils and ceramides to replenish moisture and lock it in.

This drugstore fave never disappoints. It’s surprisingly lightweight and absorbs into the skin almost instantly.

I don’t know about you, but I’m more likely to use something if it looks pretty. I’m not sure what I love more, the colorful jar or the rich cream inside.

If you want a punch of moisture without a thick formula, try this pure hyaluronic acid serum. It’s also great to add underneath creams for even more hydration.

The addition of lavender in this moisturizer makes it a top pick for bedtime hydration.

A tried-and-true pick, this creme is a blend of squalene and cocoa butter making it a wintertime favorite in my book.

Lightweight enough to use daily, but rich enough to bust ash, this French-beauty favorite is a top pick for sensitive skin.

I love this cream so much because it does way more than moisturize. It diminishes fine lines and wrinkles and helps promote collagen production too.

Considered nature’s best moisturizer, squalane is light as air, but heavy in moisture. If you love oils, this one is for you.

This balm is super dense so a little goes a long way. I like applying this to dry patches and cracked lips to seal in moisture.

This velvety night cream will feel like gold on your skin after a day in the bitter cold. Oh, and don’t be surprised if you wake up looking glowier than usual.

We love this K-beauty fave that was practically created for the winter climate. It locks in moisture and soothes irritation without leaving a greasy residue.

Attention all vitamin C lovers! This cream has not one, but three forms of vitamin C blended with turmeric extract, shea butter and ceramides for your brightest, most hydrated skin yet.

We know this face cream comes with a hefty price tag, but hear us out. It’s a cult-favorite for a reason. With skullcap (say hello to younger skin), vitamin E and avocado (extra moisture), you have all you need to stay protected from the elements and get a glowier complexion.

This is hands-down one of my personal favorite moisturizers. It really tackles dry skin and even helps relieve my stubborn eczema patches, too.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.