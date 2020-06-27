The Best Wigs With Bangs For When You Don’t Want to Pluck and Glue

Scroll To See More Images

Wigs are a game-changer—full stop. They make it possible to switch up your hairstyle in minutes without compromising the health of your natural hair. That alone is worth the investment, though the benefits far exceed this standout one. However, I won’t deny that the process of customizing a unit can be daunting, depending on the look you’re going for. Between bleaching knots, plucking, and gluing down edges, it takes time, a lot of practice, and many YouTube tutorials to make most wigs look realistic. Unless, of course, you opt for the most ready-to-wear wig style of them all—wigs with bangs. Though bang wigs come in many different styles, the one thing they have in common is a beginner-friendly install that generally requires little to no customization.

Wigs with bangs are great for the person who is always on the go, but may not have the time to lay a wig every morning—in short: they’re a wig wearer’s dream come true. With the help of a little dry shampoo to freshen your bangs between washes, the foolproof maintenance alone will make you an instant fan, especially if you’re new to wigs in general. Whether you want to go for a short edgy cut or ultra-long beachy waves, I promise you that pairing any hairstyle with bangs will give you more bang for your buck (pun intended). With that being said, I did some homework and found some top-rated options that not only suit a variety of budgets but turn heads, too.

AISI Hair Synthetic Bob Curly Wig

I am obsessed with wearing curly and wavy wigs with bangs. If sleek, straight hair just your style, go with something like this instead.

Flandi Pixie Wig with Bangs

Finding a big-head friendly pixie cut wig can be challenging. Such isn’t the case with this unit. In addition to the fit, fans of this wig also stan the softness and ease of styling.

Beauart Wig with Bangs and Black/Brown Highlights

One of the biggest summer hair trends is undoubtedly highlights. What better way to bring in the season than by sporting the look with a banging edgy twist?

Quinlux Wigs Lace Front Bob With Bangs

I get it—not everyone enjoys full, thick bangs, Well, I’m happy to report that lighter, airy bangs are making a strong comeback, and they’re as fabulous as their fuller counterparts.

Annivia Short Afro Curly Wig

Reminder—don’t leave curly wigs out of your search! There’s something about full curly hair that brings out my inner ’70s disco diva.

Sooola Body Wave Wig With Bangs

Available in lengths ranging from 16 to 26 inches, this body wave wig is pretty much ready to wear straight out of the box. Whether you opt for a shorter length or something drastically long, I can assure you that this option will help you channel tropical vacation vibes even if you’re relaxing in the comfort of your own backyard.

LUVME Virgin Hair 613 Bob Wig WIth Bangs

Every hair chameleon should go blonde at least once in their life. One of the best ways to try out the hue without damaging your hair or committing to the color is, of course, a bang wig. Bangs eliminate the need to tint lace or darken roots to make the transition into the blonde hair even more seamless.

Freetress Equal Synthetic Wig in Style ‘Oria’

A short cut is another style that every wig wearer should try a least once. And thankfully, you can test drive it without bringing clippers or a pair of scissors anywhere near your head. This affordable short wig equipped with bangs is precisely what you need if you are trying to spice things up without having to customize your look.

Janet Collection Human Hair Wig in Style ‘Bell’

While we’re on the topic of short hair, let’s talk about mixing things up by adding a splash of color. Trust me, you won’t regret adding this statement wig from Janet Collection into your stash.

Model Model Daily Look Mint Synthetic Wig

The blunt bob is another short style worth adding to your list of looks to try. Combined with a bold color, this summertime look will be an instant head-turner.

Nadula Silky Straight Wig With Bangs

Don’t underestimate the power of long silky tresses with bangs. Adding bangs to the classic look of sleek hair is an easy way to spice things up.

FreeTress Equal Arched Bang Synthetic Wig

One major pro of sporting wavy hair with bangs is that there’s no need for heat styling other than the bangs.

