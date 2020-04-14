Redditors Can’t Rave Enough About These Natural-Looking Wigs

Raise your hand if you’ve ever gone down a rabbit hole, jumping from forum to forum on Reddit. *Raises hand.* If you’re not familiar, Reddit is the unfiltered product review metropolis for every topic imaginable. A couple of clicks could land you in debates about everything from politics to celebrity gossip to the best wigs. BTW, I’m serious about that last part. While this may not be the first place you’d seriously consider searching for the best wigs, Reddit users keep it all the way real and make it easy to purchase a unit you’ve been on the fence about or didn’t even know existed. Ultimately, if you can’t trust a Redditor’s review, who can you trust?

One common theme I noticed while scouring Reddit for wig options was that affordability mattered most. Of course, we want our wigs to look natural. However, finding a bomb style under $50 can be tricky…unless you sneak into a forum or two. Plus, newbies will be happy to find a lot of pros chiming in the comments section too. Here are some of the most popular wig options I’ve found so far.

FreeTress Equal Synthetic Lace Front Wig in style Sammi

According to Redditors, your spring and summer aren’t complete without this beautiful short wavy bob. It comes styled straight out of the box but is heat safe up to 400 degrees just in case you want to switch up your look. See Sammi in action here.

Bobbi Boss Swiss Lace Front Wig in style Yara

If there’s one thing that Redditors crave, it’s getting more bang for their buck. That’s precisely why this blunt bob wig is so popular. Though it’s a synthetic wig, it rivals the quality of human lace wigs and comes in a plethora of colors.

Max Glam Highlight Color 13 x 6 Silky Straight Lace Wig

If you’re looking for a quality human hair wig that won’t break the bank and is on-trend, a little birdie (aka my new Reddit fam) says the MaxGlam hair is at the top of their list for affordable hair vendors.

Outre Big Beautiful Hair Synthetic Lace Front Wig Whirly

Big and beautiful is the perfect name for this wig collection from Outre. If you’re looking for a good curly wig, this one offers lots of volume without feeling extremely heavy on your head. You can even fluff out the curls to achieve more volume. The bigger the hair, the closer to heaven.

Toni Daley The Blow Dry Wig

Don’t let this synthetic half-wig fool you. Naturalistas stan Toni Daley’s line of textured hair wigs because they mimic the real thing so well. Half wigs (with no lace or parting) allow you to create an even more natural-looking style as your natural hair is exposed in the front to blend with the wig.

Janet Collection Synthetic Extended Deep Part Lace Wig in style June

Fresh out of the box, this affordable lace wig can be worn with little to no manipulation. According to fans of this wig, it’s big head-friendly (but adjustable), and the tangling is minimal compared to other synthetic wigs.

Forever Young Mercedes Heat Friendly Wig

From cosplayers to everyday wig wearers, Forever Young is dubbed a go-to brand if you’re looking for an affordable wig that lasts. This particular style, Mercedes, is an excellent option if you want to test-drive short hair.

Kryssma Short Wavy Bob Lace Wig

Blonde wigs with dark roots are the perfect combo if you want to have a platinum blonde moment without going too bold. Fans of this wig brag about the overall natural movement of the hair that mimics its expensive, human hair counterparts.

WowAfrican Kinky Straight Long Bob Brazilan Lace Front

Long bobs are always chic, including this kinky straight version from WowAfrican. If there’s one thing that Redditors love as much as affordability, it’s kinky straight hair over super silky strands. I think they’re on to something.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.