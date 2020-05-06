Just 31 of the Best Wig Products—Glues, Caps and Bands Included

Online wig shopping can be a nerve-wracking time-suck if you’ve never done it before. Who am kidding–it’s a time-suck if you’ve done before, too. Thankfully, tracking down all of the best wig products isn’t as stress-inducing. I’m talking about all of the little things that make your wig look like the hair actually growing out of your head.

First, there’s must-have products like wig glue that won’t destroy your edges, tint spray for a natural-looking part, and a wig band that will hold your hair down without giving you a migraine, to name a few. What’s left is a long list of underrated necessities and a handful of extras you may not need, but make daily wig maintenance a whole lot easier. If your current supply is running low, below is a one-stop-shop for reinforcements.

Adolfo Design Wig Travel Head & Case

This travel case is basically the Mary Poppins bag for wigs. Just when you think it’s your run-of-the-mill carry-on, a salon-style mannequin pops up for on-the-go styling.

Vapon Lace FX Self-Adhesive Strips

For many, tape is a must-have for lace wigs, but a lot of them can lead to skin irritation. These strong-hold strips are hypoallergenic and sensitive skin-friendly.

Batiste Original Dry Shampoo

When it comes to maintaining that fresh-out-the-salon look or simply elevating a beauty supply unit, dry shampoo removes that plastic, shiny finish often associated with cheap hair.

Milano Collection Lace Wig Grip Velvet Comfort Wig Band

This stretchy, Swiss lace band eliminates the need for wig glue or built-in combs by providing a secure and non-bulky fit.

EBIN New York Tinted Lace Aerosol Spray

Is there any lace tint spray as popular, affordable, and well-reviewed as this cult classic?

Mielle Organics Honey & Giner Flexible Hold Edge Gel

Before applying glue near the edges of your natural hair, it’s important to smooth down those fragile hairs with a hair-loving, gentle hold formula that will prevent breakage. Mielle Organics’s edge control is made with nourishing nutrients (aloe, honey, and ginger root) and delivers non-flaky hold.

Dreamlover Brown Stocking Wig Caps-12 Pack

This breathable nylon material is also in a color that tends to suit almost all shades of brown.

L’Oreal Magic Root Cover Up Spray

Root coverup is a saving grace when your faux hairline is looking a little too faux or a bleaching sesh got hold of some hair strands.

Glow by Daye Satin Bonnet

For those who keep a glued-down wig on for days at a time, this oversized satin bonnet will protect your ‘do and prevent matting and tangles.

Daroko Fresh Wig Head Dryer

When washing wigs or extensions, pros recommend laying them flat on a towel to dry completely. However, this innovative, time-saving mannequin makes it easier to maintain the shape of your unit with a slot for your hairdryer to sit comfortably in.

Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Spray

Chances are you ran to the drugstore for a can of this non-glue “glue” while learning how to glue down your first wig.

The Wig Fix

Check out our first-person review of this rollercoaster-proof band to see if it’s the real deal. (Spoiler alert: it is!)

Tweezerman Mini Slant Tweezer

Whether you’re customizing a wig you ordered online or upgrading one from the beauty supply store, tweezers are needed to pluck the hairline for a realistic-looking part.

Dreamlover Hanging Wig Mannequin

When the top of your dresser drawer leaves little room for a traditional mannequin head, this hanging version can sit pretty in your closet or really, anywhere else it can latch onto in the house.

Feb L’Fleur Lace Wig Bond Remover

A mild liquid formula that quickly dissolves wig glue so you don’t have to cringe and slowly pull at your edges.

Anti Electrostatic Wooden Hand Wig Brush

This brush was made specifically for detangling dry wig hair without the dreaded interruption of hair static.

Ryncoco Non-Slip Wig Band

The cushion-like velvet fabric of this wig band is a surefire way to target those inevitable headaches that result from secure, but painfully tight wigs.

PRUNS Hair Extensions Hanger Bag

A travel-friendly storage option that doesn’t force you to completely compromise a wig style you spent time putting together.

The Original Tangle Teezer

This cult-favorite brush is one of the easier tools to manipulate when washing your wigs at home.

Adolfo Designs 12 Inch Styrofoam Wig Head

A styrofoam head is one item every beginner needs to keep their first wig in tip-top shape.

Wigsbuy Hollow Waterproof Ultra Hold Double-Sided Adhesive Tape

Prone to excessive sweating or anticipating hot weather? These strong-hold wig adhesives are infused with a waterproof formula to prevent your hair from moving down the forehead.

Matrix Total Results Length Goals Shampoo

When it comes to cleansing wig hair, the general rule of thumb is that you should find a cleansing combo that matches the hair type you’re wearing. However, this collection from Matrix was formulated specifically for all kinds of wigs and extensions, making it a sure bet worth the investment.

Matrix Total Results Length Goals Conditioner

Each one of the products is infused with peptides, a popular skincare ingredient that also aids in hair repair.

Matrix Total Results Length Goals Extensions Perfector

The collection’s resident styler targets damage from heat styling and daily wear-and-tear.

gexworldwide Cork Canvas Block Head Mannequin

Unlike styrofoam wig heads that can be flimsy and fall over easily, this heavy-duty version does a better job of maintaining your wig’s shape and holding it still if you want to style before putting on your head.

Chi Original 1″ Ceramic Hairstyling Iron

Using heat tools on wig hair, especially synthetic hair, must be done with care. In most cases, experts recommend using low heat settings to prevent breakage and shedding. And despite the never-ending list of new versions, Chi’s original flat iron is still one of the best (and safest) options for styling your unit.

Ghost Bond Liquid Adhesive

This classic wig adhesive is renowned for its transparent dry-down tint and oily scalp-friendly formula.

Clairol BW 2 Powder Lightener

When you’re customizing at home and need to bleach the hair knots near a part, this inexpensive system gets the job done and will last for several units.

Sparks Color Care Protecting Spray

However, before breaking out the chemicals, faux hair needs protection just like your natural hair. This vegan and color-safe spray is especially helpful if you’re bleaching or coloring parts of the hair.

Esha Absolute Lace Wig Adhesive

Wig YouTubers routinely recommend this popular glue option for putting a wig in its place (literally).

Rat Tail Comb

Whether you’re parting, plucking, or combing, the classic rat tail comb is always good to have around.

