The Best Wig Glue For Preventing Embarrassing Hair Mishaps

Wearing a wig is one of the most fun and commitment-free ways to experiment with your hair color (and overall look, of course), but they’re not exactly foolproof. It’s one thing to wear a wig as a part of a costume for a themed party or photos, but when you’re sporting one on the regular, you don’t exactly want it shifting or coming off altogether—unexpectedly throughout the day. Sure, a major part of wig’s appeal is their inherent ability to be put on or taken off at any given moment, but whether or not it’s on or off, you definitely want to be the one in control of that.

Fortunately, you can easily avoid this hair mishap with the help of some solid (and damage-free) wig glues to help keep your ‘do in place all day long. Not only does using a wig glue help to keep it securely in place, but it also helps the fabric material in the front of the wig look a bit more seamless and natural. Ahead, we’ve lined up a few of our favorite wig-fastening formulas to try out for yourself.

1. Esha Absolute Lace Wig Adhesive Glue

This wig glue is designed to provide a super-strong hold to keep your wig in place all day long. Despite the firm hold, it also gives you comfortable wear and doesn’t cause breakage.

2. Piaou Wig Adhesive

This light to medium hold wig adhesive works with most lace wig models. The formula is formulated for those with oily hair and keeps your wig in place in even the most humid of climates.

3. Ustar Lace Wig Glue

Designed to work with both lace and poly wigs, this light-hold adhesive gives your hair look added protection from the elements. The formula is also clear, allowing for invisible bonding.