These Wig Caps Make Wearing Faux Hair So Much Easier

If you’ve ever worn a wig and have long hair (or even anything longer than a buzz cut) you know that attempting to secure it in place by itself is a virtually impossible task. Skipping a wig cap not only makes your wig to slide out of place all day long, but it can also result in accelerated hair damage due to the increased tension on your natural hair underneath. In short, if you’re going to wear a wig—whether just for the night as a part of a costume or on the daily for commit-free hair versatility—if you’re going to rock the faux-hair, investing in a solid wig cap really is crucial for the look and your comfort.

While it may seem like one size fits all for wig caps, it turns out that that’s definitely not the case. While you may assume that it’s best to opt for a style that resembles your current hair color for natural-looking results, it’s actually best to find one that’s as close as possible to your skin tone—especially if you’re wearing a lace or frontal wig. If you’re still not quite sure what to look for, have no fear because we’ve rounded up some of our favorite wig caps to try for yourself below.

1. FANDAMEI Wig Cap

These fitted (but not uncomfortably tight) wig caps feature a flesh-toned hue suitable for those with fair and light skin tones. The ultra-thin and super stretchy nylon fabric allows for fast application.

2. eBoots Wig Caps

This multi-pack comes complete with two flesh-toned wig caps and one mesh nylon option, so you can keep your own hair in place for a more realistic look. This option is also available in a wide range of shades to suit different skin tones.

3. Dreamlover Stocking Wig Caps

This wig cap set comes in four different hues to accommodate different skin colors: beige, brown, black, and neutral. Designed from lightweight nylon fabric, these caps feel completely breathable.