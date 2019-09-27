Prepare to Fool Everyone Wearing Any of These Natural-Looking Wigs

Scroll To See More Images

Once I discovered wigs, nothing was the same. (I’m sure Zendaya and Kylie Jenner would agree.) They make it insanely easy to experiment with virtually any look, all while keeping your natural strands tucked away from the elements. More importantly, they don’t require a long-term commitment or hairstyling experience. I know I speak for many when I say they’re the best kind of accessory, especially when you’re actually investing in the best wig brands out there. Plus, nothing feels better than being able to change your ‘do as often as you change your outfits, even if it adds a little time to your daily routine.

Whether you’re looking to invest in a new signature look or want to spice up a monotonous vibe, I recommend keeping a few of these top-rated units at your disposal. You never know when a hair crisis will come up, but if you have a wig on hand, that’s the least of your worries. From affordable short cuts to long and luxe locks, here are 14 of the most natural-looking wigs that’ll have everyone thinking it’s the real thing.

Mayvenn Playful Peyton Straight Center Part Lace Lob Wig

If you’re looking to experiment with a blunt cut without cutting your natural hair, this stress-free solution from Mayvenn Hair needed to be in your cart yesterday. Speaking from personal experience, this wig is beginner-friendly and can be worn straight out of the box with little to no customization. This quality human hair option will quickly become your favorite.

$240 at Mayvenn

Luv Me HairShort Cut Bob Wig With Bangs

Fall is officially here, which means you can comfortably wear bangs. If you’re looking to switch up your look this season, adding a bang wig to your collection will do the trick. If you’re new to wearing wigs, you’ll especially love wearing bangs because of the low maintenance and little to no manipulation required to make it look realistic.

$119.90 at LuvMeHair

XOXO Virgin Hair 13 x 6 Deep Wave Frontal Wig

Solange and Jackie Aina have worn this hair brand. Honestly, if they approve, so do I. One of my favorite wigs from the brand is the Deep Wave Lace Wig. Whether you’re heading on vacation or just want a break from the basic straight hair wigs, this texture will help you spice things up. Best of all, this one is available from 10 to 24 inches so you have options.

$350+ at XOXO Virgin Hair

My First Wig Alexis Malaysian Human Hair Straight Lace Front Hair

You can never go wrong with straight hair wigs. They’re low maintenance and relatively easy to style so long as you know how to use a flat iron. This particular wig brand, My First Wig, makes their units specifically for beginners who want to slay like the pros.

$195+ at My First Wig

Zury Sis “Lady” Flawless Pre-Tweezed Hairline Swizz Y-Lace Front Wig

Long, soft, and wavy hair is the unofficial must-have fall hairstyle. Luckily for you, Zury made the perfect affordable wig for you to test it out. Besides the unbelievable price point, this wig is made to mimic an expensive lace front wig. 10’s all across the board.

$32.78 at Elevate Styles

Bellami Hair x Tokyo Styles Knight Ryder 26 in Straight Synthetic Hair Wig

Tokyo Stylez has made so many statement-making wigs over the years for our favorites, including Cardi B and Kylie Jenner. If you ever wished you could get even a dash of the Touch by Tokyo magic, you’re in luck. This past summer, Tokyo teamed up with Bellami Hair to create a line of synthetic and human hair wigs. While the human hair wigs come with a hefty price tag, the synthetic wigs are like none you’ve ever tried before. If you want to play with color and length, we recommend the Knight Ryder 26-inch synthetic wig. You’re bound to make a statement wherever you go.

$99.99 at Bellami

It’s A Wig Nuna Wig

Wigs aren’t reserved for long hairstyles. Testing driving a short hair-do is a great reason to buy a new wig. Also, the shorter the wig, the lower the maintenance. When it comes to wigs, having to do less makes the experience more satisfying.

$17.95 at EbonyLine

Chaka By Indique iKhanic Curl Wig

Without a doubt, Chaka Khan has one of the most recognizable and iconic curly manes of all time. If Chaka’s curly fro is your idea of hair goals, then this is the wig of your dreams. Made in collaboration with Chaka Khan herself and hairstylist/friend George Fuller, this wig brings Chaka’s iconic look to your wig closet.

$699 at Indique

Big Beautiful Hair Lace Front 4a Kinky Curly

While you’re protecting your natural hair, this voluminous 4A hair textured wig is the perfect style to wear in the meantime. This may not be a human hair wig, but it looks super natural when done right and the curls are easy to refresh with a little water and conditioner.

$19.95 at Ebonyline

iSee Hair 150% Density Kinky Curly Wig

Whether you wear this hair curly, wet or puffed out, the versatility of this wig will never cease to amaze you. The texture of the wig paired with the lace closure makes this wig look like it’s growing from your scalp. However, I have to warn you: this kinky curly wig needs much more upkeep than some of the others on the list, but honestly, it’s so worth it. If you can make the time commitment to keep this hair looking good, go all in.

$79+ at I See Hair

Heat Free Hair “For Koils” HD Lace Goddess Wig

Not everyone who wears wigs is looking for something sleek and silky straight. If you have naturally textured hair and you’re looking for a wig that will keep people guessing, look no more. This hair, although it is quite the investment, is one of the best wigs on the market for those that want to mimic their hair texture while protecting it under a wig. Versatility is not a question with this wig—you can wand curl, blow dry, flat iron or whatever else your heart desires.

$779 at Heat Free Hair

Bobbi Boss “Yara Bang” Synthetic Lace Front Wig

You can never go wrong with shoulder-length hair and bangs. May I add that bangs are the perfect way to hide your brows if you’re in-between sessions with your brow lady (major life hack)? Not only is this a flawless fall hairstyle, but it definitely gives expensive human hair wigs a run for their money.

$23.99 at Sams Beauty

Big Chop Hair Kinky Curly U Part Wig

A u-part wig requires some of your hair to be left out (in the front). However, it’s a great introduction to wigs if you’re concerned with your wig looking natural.

$240 at Big Chop Hair

Janet Collection Mommy Human Hair Wig Part

Don’t let the name of this wig fool you—short hair doesn’t always make you look older. This short human hair wig, which is available in a plethora of colors, is the perfect youthful haircut. This wig may be short, but it’s versatile. Whether you style it as a tousled pixie or finger waved, you won’t be able to get enough of this sophisticated cut.

$29.99 at GlamourTress

