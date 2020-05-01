The Best Wig Adhesives for Keeping Your Faux Style Intact

There’s nothing worse than getting a new wig you love only to find your wig adhesive isn’t standing up to the task. With lifting and moving, it’s enough to make you scream. Don’t blame thin hair or an oily scalp for all the slipping — it could be your glue’s fault. Once you find the best glue for your skin and wig, you’ll be able to run around in even the hottest and most humid climate and feel confident your faux style is still intact.

Try one of these ultra-hold wig glue options for a tough old that doesn’t irritate your skin. Look for a clear formula that won’t show up along your hairline and won’t mess with the color of your wig. Which one you choose really depends on what type of bottle you feel most comfortable using. A thin, precision-tip squeeze bottle can make applications around your hairline a cinch. A roll-on can be helpful, too, especially if you’re applying the glue in bigger areas.

We’ve rounded up some of the best wig adhesives, one of which even includes glue removal to make your life that much easier. Shop the options below and start planning your next killer faux style.

1. Jobst It Stays! Roll-On Body Fixative

In an easy-to-use roll-on bottle, this body adhesive holds your wig in place without irritating the skin. It’s hypoallergenic, pliable and gentle enough for sensitive skin. It also works to hold-up knee highs and other accessories.

2. Esha Lace Wig Adhesive Glue

This super-strong wig adhesive is water-resistant and free from any skin irritants. You don’t have to worry about how you’re going to remove it, though. This set comes with a gentle, fast-action glue remover.

3. Ghost Bond XL Hair Replacement Adhesive

The easy-to-use squeeze-out bottle and precision tip helps you apply glue all over your crown for a serious hold. It’s tested on those with oily skin so you can ensure a safe fit every time. It’s clear, too, so it won’t show up around your hairline.