10 Winter White Nail Polish Colors You Won’t Want to Take Off

Scroll To See More Images

“Don’t wear white after Labor Day.” I think it’s safe to say that in 2019, that “rule” is so early 2000s and completely outdated. As far as I’m concerned, white is appropriate at any time of the year. Whether you’re rocking white graphic liner or coating your nails in the best white nail polish, it’s a simple color that always makes a big statement. Contrary to popular belief, white nail polish looks good on virtually any skin tone, since undertone isn’t a deciding factor.

When you consider the unique struggle that is picking just one color at the nail salon, this is very good news. The white-out look has also grown in popularity, specifically during the summer months. However, there’s something about a fresh white paint job that makes me feel like I have the world at your fingertips any time of year. Of course, white nails require more maintenance, and you may need to avoid anything that will stain them (i.e., spaghetti sauce) but the satisfaction of looking down to a clean, pristine mani or pedi is worth the risk. If you’re looking to give white nails a go this winter, here are ten of my favorites.

Essie Nail Polish in Blanc

If you’ve ever used a nail polish from Essie, you know how great the brush is for flawless, streak-free application. When you’re using white nail polish, this is especially important for a clean and pristine finish.

$8.49 at Target

Floss Gloss in Mrs. Tony Montana

This clever nod to the 1983 classic movie Scarface is everything you could ask from white nail polish—made without harsh chemicals and opaque enough to create a white manicure without applying a million layers.

$9 at Floss Gloss

OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in Alpine Snow

If high shine nails are your cup of tea, wait until you try this long-wear super shine polish from OPI. This polish lasts for up to 11 days while remaining shiny and chip-free, which, as you can imagine, is essential to keeping a white manicure looking fresh.

$13 at Amazon

OOO Polish in Baol

If you’re on the hunt for white nail polish with a bit of a twist, this pearlescent white polish has your name written all over it. Don’t be fooled by the pearlescence—this polish is still opaque as ever!

$10 at OOO Nail Polish

Mischo Beauty Creme Nail Polish in A Beautiful Life

This brand lives by the words “toxins are never on-trend,” which is precisely why this formula is the perfect option if you’re looking for a non-toxic “good for you” nail polish. It may be free of the bad stuff that you usually find in nail polish; however, it has exactly what you need in a white nail polish—lasting high-shine and chip-resistance.

$20 at Macy’s

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Get Mod

Of the affordable nail polishes out there, Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel line is one that you can always depend on. Though this is a regular ‘ole nail polish, it’s formula mimics a gel polish which is, of course, what you’d want for a white nail set.

$5.99 at Target

CND Vinylux Weekly Nail Polish in Cream Puff

CND may be best known for its impeccable shellac nail polish, but these “Weekly” polishes are a DIY alternative if you don’t have the tools to do a fancier manicure at home. As an added bonus, this fast-drying formula features ingredients such as jojoba oil, vitamin e, and keratin, which helps to strengthen your “Cream Puff” inspired nails.

$7.29 at Target

Zoya Nail Polish in Genesis

The runway inspires Zoya’s line of big 5-free nail polish, and whatever is suitable for the runway is good for us. From the vegan formula to the pure whiteness of “Genesis,” this nail polish should be at the top of your list for your next manicure.

$10 at Ulta

ORLY Breathable Treatment + Color Nail Polish in White Tips

Saying your nails “need to breathe” may very well be the perfect excuse for delaying a much-needed nail appointment, but it’s true! Orly’s innovative nail polish formula is a mix of nail treatment and nail polish, allowing you to give your nails some TLC without baring it all.

$9.29 at Target

NARS Nail Polish in Ecume

French for foam, “Ecume” from NARS is a luxe white nail polish that you won’t regret splurging on. Whether you like foam on your lattes or prefer to go without, “Ecume” is an excellent choice for a classic white manicure.

$20 at Neiman Marcus

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.